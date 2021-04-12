IT Process Lead - Husqvarna AB - Datajobb i Jönköping
IT Process Lead
Husqvarna AB / Datajobb / Jönköping
2021-04-12
IT Process Lead - Change & Release Management
Do you have a genuine interest in process development and IT solutions and would you like helping Husqvarna to grow and create business value? You could be the one that we are looking for!
Your role
As IT Process Lead within Change & Release Management you will become an important part of the Service Integration Office. The role involves acting as Process Lead within the defined ITIL processes Change and Release Management, contributing to the Service Integration Office long term team objectives along with supporting your fellow IT Process Leads with the development of Husqvarna's defined ITIL Processes.
Process Lead role:
Lead and run global process team with responsibility for requirement collection, process design and implementation throughout the Husqvarna Group organization.
Contact person for Husqvarna Group in matters relating to the team responsibilities.
Design, implement and follow up on improvements (in projects and continuous improvements).
Guiding Husqvarna Global Information Services and IT Providers.
Run Global CAB
Follow up with our partners.
Ensure that the process is followed in all IT services.
As IT Process Lead - Change & Release Management, you are expected to ensure that all parties involved in IT delivery can collaborate efficiently, whether internal or external delivery teams. To your help, you have a team of process and tool owners.
The Service Integration Office is responsible for:
Own and drive continuous improvement work within IT delivery.
Own and manage the processes and tools that are included in Husqvarna's Services Integration portfolio.
Define and implement new ITIL processes and tools in accordance with established plans.
Ensure that current processes and tools are used correctly by all suppliers and internal teams.
Coordinate Husqvarna operations as part of Major Incident Management solutions 24/7.
Report and analyze KPIs regarding the area of responsibility.
Location is Huskvarna, Sweden. During current circumstances work is partly remote. Note that the position requires a one-week on-call service every six weeks which requires flexibility from you as an employee but of course is compensated in higher salary.
Your profile
You are structured, focused and interested in working in a team but also across organizational boundaries.
Experience working with ITIL processes or ITSM and it is a merit if you have an ITIL certification.
Fluent in English
You have a university degree or equivalent.
Offer
We seek people who have a great sense of self-motivation, creative problem solvers who enjoy collaboration and networking in an international environment - people with a strong desire to add value. Our key behaviors always begins with ME, I take ownership and I ask myself: What can I do? You will get the opportunity to develop your talents and career in an ambitious and fast growing international company, working within an entrepreneurial culture, combined with a passionate local spirit. Husqvarna Group offers a global dynamic workplace with a lot of potential for a person who is willing to take on responsibility. Husqvarna has in addition, very attractive employee benefits.
Can you envision yourself being a part of this?
Apply by sending us your resume latest by May 2nd. Note that the position might be filled before the application date has expired so don't wait with your application! We do not accept applications via mail due to GDPR. If you have any questions regarding the position or the process please contact recruiting manager Sebastian Larsson, Sebastian.larsson@husqvarnagroup.com or Recruiter Liv Hultén, liv.hulten@husqvarnagroup.com.Union representatives: Soili Johansson - Unionen, soili.johansson@husqvarnagroup.com, Cameron Rad, Sveriges Ingenjörer; Akademikerföreningen (Represents all Saco unions), Cameron.Rad@husqvarnagroup.com.
When we receive your application we will review it carefully to see if your profile matches the requirements of the vacant position. If we believe you are a potential candidate for the role, you will be invited for an initial interview. In preparation for the interview you will receive information about the arrangement as well as other steps in the process, such as second interviews, assessments, references and introduction. If you aren't chosen to proceed in the process, you will be informed of this at the latest when the position has been filled.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-12
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-02
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Husqvarna AB
Drottninggatan 2
56182 Huskvarna
Jobbnummer
5686655
