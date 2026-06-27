IT Operations Specialist for Tarsier Studios
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2026-06-27
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
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About the Role
Tarsier Studios is looking for an IT Operations Specialist to join our team in Malmö. In this role, you will take ownership of our local IT environment, ensuring that everything from developer tooling to office IT runs smoothly and efficiently.
You will work closely with developers, external partners, and our parent company (THQ), supporting a hybrid setup where some infrastructure is managed externally while you own the on-site experience. This is a hands-on, broad role where no two days are the same, combining user support, infrastructure, and continuous improvement.
Your focus will be on creating a stable, fast, and user-friendly IT environment that enables our teams to do their best work.
What You'll Do
Provide hands-on support and troubleshooting for employee PCs, equipment, and office IT
Set up, maintain, and monitor core systems supporting development and daily operations
Ensure performance and stability of critical systems such as Perforce and build infrastructure
Manage and support the office IT environment, including meeting rooms and shared spaces
Set up and configure hardware and software for new and existing employees
Handle onboarding and offboarding, including account provisioning and access management
Maintain and support server infrastructure (Windows Server, virtualization environments)
Work with license management and vendor relationships that are not handled centrally
Collaborate with external partners and group IT (THQ) on infrastructure and shared services
Drive improvements, automation, and standardization to reduce reactive work
Monitor systems, troubleshoot issues, and ensure a secure and reliable IT environment
What We Offer
At Tarsier it's important that our office is welcoming and fun so that our employees enjoy being here, because we believe that working closely with your team is the best way to make great games. That is why our Office Management and People & Culture-department work closely together to make our office a really great place to both work and hang out in. We have a large focus on ergonomic, personal work stations, we eat breakfast together on Wednesdays, and we play games together in the game room. Sometimes we grab an after work beer together in the kitchen, or throw a Christmas party for the ages.
Our Benefit Package Includes:
Pension & insurances
30 days of vacation
Overtime pay
Flexible working hours
Wellness contribution to use for gym memberships, swimming, crossfit, bouldering, dance classes, massage and much more
Healthier half hour - 30 minutes of your work day to spend on exercise
Health Insurance - access to preventive health care such as physiotherapy, occupational therapy, counseling etc
Sick pay on the qualifying day
Relocation support
What We're Looking For
We are looking for someone who enjoys working broadly and close to users, and who takes pride in creating a well-functioning IT environment.
You have:
A background in IT operations within a Windows-based environment
Experience working in software development environments and familiarity with version control systems such as Perforce (or similar)
An interest in gaming or game development, or experience from the gaming industry
Solid knowledge of Windows, Active Directory, and PC environments
Hands-on familiarity with server environments (e.g. Windows Server, virtualization/hypervisors such as VMware ESXi or equivalent)
Experience working with network architecture (e.g. VLANs, IPSec, VPN)
Experience with backup solutions, such as Veeam Backup & Replication, including configuration and job monitoring
Experience maintaining antivirus and other security software
Familiarity with imaging and deployment tools (e.g. MDT or equivalent)
Knowledge of scripting and automation, preferably PowerShell
Experience managing accounts and access rights
You are:
Service-minded and enjoy helping others
Proactive and comfortable improving how things are done
Flexible and able to handle a wide variety of tasks
Structured and able to take ownership in a standalone role
Comfortable collaborating with both local users and external stakeholders
Applicants must hold a Swedish or EU/EEA citizenship or valid work permit for Sweden as we are unfortunately unable to support relocation from outside the EU at the moment.
This position is onsite at the office in Malmö, and will start with a probationary period.
Currently employing around 50 people, Tarsier Studios is a game development studio based in the vibrant city of Malmö, Sweden. We are the developers of award winning games Statik, Little Nightmares, and Little Nightmares 2 - as well as our latest release REANIMAL. At Tarsier, it's the games that drive us. Quality above all else. Interesting ideas executed to perfection. We want people to be proud of the work they do here, and to finish each project feeling as though they've pushed their abilities to the next level. That, of course, requires hard work and talent in equal measure, and we look for both of those things when recruiting new team members.
We welcome applicants of all backgrounds and genders, and look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7718329-2074348". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cabeza rekrytering och konsulting AB
(org.nr 556981-4816), https://career.cabeza.se
Malmöhusvägen 1 (visa karta
)
211 18 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Cabeza Jobbnummer
9982064