IT Operations Manager
2025-09-08
Alfa Laval is currently on a digital transformation journey. As part of this transformation, we are adjusting our organization to provide even better IT Operations, and we are looking for an experienced IT Operations Manager to play a key role in this endeavor.
Who you are
We are looking for a colleague with strong background in IT Operations and good interpersonal skills, who will guide and lead others in our transformation journey. To succeed in this role, you are structured and driven, with the ability to see the big picture, and you have experience with practical applications of IT Management frameworks like ITIL. You have a curious mind, and keep up with technological development and practices, and apply those pragmatically with focus on business value.
About the job
As our new IT Operations Manager, you will be responsible for managing our IT Operations organization that covers the Core IT Operations and the Service Desk.
You will also ensure that our IT Operations are run efficiently and follow current best practices. You focus on continuous improvement and IT Hygiene both from the operational and IT Security perspective. Other parts of Group Digital use SAFe as working methodology and it is very important that IT Operations can collaborate with all stakeholders while maintaining the integrity of management practices within its own area.
As the IT Operations Manager, you will be a part of the Foundation Area Platform & Governance Management Team and will therefore be part of the overall transformation journey within this organization. This will include translating the Group Digital Ambition to goals and initiatives within the whole Foundation Area as well as within IT Operations.
You will also collaborate with Product Managers and Product Owners within Group Digital to ensure that IT Operations can provide good support for the ongoing development and deployed solutions.
Our teams are spread in various geographic locations so your job will include traveling.
What you know
You have very good understanding and experience with practical applications of IT Management frameworks like ITIL. Specifically, you have strong experience with running efficient IT Operations and Support organizations.
You will lead through influence, not hierarchy. In this role, you will drive results by coaching and guiding other managers, fostering collaboration across teams, and aligning stakeholders toward shared goals. Your impact will come from leading through others, building strong relationships, and enabling high performance across organizational boundaries.
You have experience in similar roles, in international and multi-cultural environments and are keen on working with various cultures and understand cultural differences.
You have the ability to translate business strategies, objectives and processes into efficient operations.
You know agile methodologies like Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) which is currently implemented at Alfa Laval.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success. Ersättning
