IT Operations Manager
2024-02-27
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Are you passionate about leading the solutioning of complex challenges in a fast-paced and dynamic environment? Do you thrive under pressure and have a knack for leading teams through critical situations? Are you an exceptional problem-solver with a strong ability to stay calm and focused when everything seems to be falling apart? If yes, then we have the ideal role for you - join us as IT Operations Manager! This is your chance to make a real difference and be part of a team that values excellence and collaboration.
What you'll do
Minimizing business impact of major incidents is critical to Volvo Cars as they are affecting the availability, performance, or security of critical IT services. They require urgent and coordinated action from multiple teams and stakeholders to restore normal service as quickly as possible.
As IT Operations Manager, you will ensure that we quickly and efficiently solve any major incidents that affect our operations at Volvo Cars - the process and role is on corporate level. You will secure that relevant stakeholders get involved, as well as facilitate effective resolutions by chairing the meetings and facilitating the bridge calls. You will work with resolver teams ensuring correct resolutions and communicate with stakeholders and management teams on all levels within Volvo Cars.
You will be part of a highly motivated team that supports Volvo Cars globally within incident, problem, and change (ITIL) processes. In this role, you will interact with colleagues at factories in more than four different countries, R&D, corporate functions, as well as the commercial side of the business. You will be empowered to approve emergency changes on behalf of Volvo Cars.
Moreover, to ensure robust and excellent operations, preventative analysis and activities will play a crucial part of the assignment. Your responsibilities as IT Operations Manager will include:
* Following up on all major incidents and appoint responsible teams for root cause analysis.
* Orchestrating the problem management process to solve cross-functional problems and proactively identify and eliminate the root causes of incident.
* Proactive monitoring and analysis of incidents to minimize impact or to prevent major incidents to occur.
* Robust and adapted change management process to secure continuous business operation.
* Contributing to strategic improvements and process optimization of the incident, problem and change processes.
* Training and supporting stakeholders.
For this role, we offer positions either at our office in Stockholm or in Gothenburg, where you will be part of a team working 24/7.
What you'll bring
In the role of IT Operations Manager, you will be dealing with stressful situations that call for clear communication, collaboration, and mutual trust. We therefore believe that you are experienced in confidently managing stakeholders, resolver teams and top management. You act with authority while focusing on solution, service, and people, and you are comfortable in your decision-making as well as in managing and interacting with stakeholders.
Additionally, we see that you hold the following to meet the requirements for this role:
* University degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or similar.
* Extensive knowledge in incident, problem, and change (ITIL) processes.
* Experience from working with ITSM and ITIL in a product and agile organization.
* Experience from working with ITSM tools and ServiceNow.
* Great communication skills in English, both oral and writing.
* High ability to efficiently orchestrate activities and resolver teams, including root cause analysis.
* Ability to include and involve others.
* Ability to monitor and analyze major incidents.
* Meritorious if you have a solid understanding of Volvo Cars digital landscape globally.
Finally, we believe that you get energized by getting people together to solve complex incidents and that you enjoy having a leading role in meetings. You are excited about solving incidents in close cooperation with the experts in the resolver teams within Volvo Cars as well as with suppliers.
Want to know more? We hope so
