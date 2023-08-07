IT Officer/Manager, Bank of China (Europe) S.A. Stockholm Branch
Bank of China (Europe) S.A. Stockholm Filial / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2023-08-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bank of China (Europe) S.A. Stockholm Filial i Stockholm
Bank of China Limited is one of the biggest and most internationalized banks in China. Bank of China (Europe) S.A. Stockholm Branch was established in Sweden on July 2nd 2012. It is the first Chinese-funded Bank officially registered in Sweden and doing business in the Nordic area. The main business of our branch is commercial banking including corporate banking, personal banking and financial market business. We now plan to recruit IT Officer/Manager in Business Management Department in the Stockholm Branch.
Job description
• Manage information technology and computer hardware/software systems
• Plan, organize, control and evaluate IT and electronic data operation
• Design, develop, implement and coordinate systems, policies and procedures
• Ensure security of data, network access and backup systems
• Operation and comprehensive management including banking systems user account management, file management and purchase etc.
Basic Requirements
• University Bachelor or Master Degree in IT, Computer Science or related field
• Minimum 1-2 years of relevant work experience
• Experience of working in an international company or environment, particularly knowledge about Chinese/Asian culture
• Fluent in spoken and written English and Chinese, speaking in Swedish is a plus
To be successful at this position it is important that you are a team player and attentive to detail. Furthermore, you are able accomplish tasks with good quality under time pressure.
Application
Since the selection and interviewing is ongoing, please submit your Cover Letter and CV in English as soon as possible to e-mail: hr.se@bankofchina.com
.
All applications will be kept confidential. If you have questions about the position please contact Shelly Zhu via e-mail: hr.se@bankofchina.com
. We look forward to receive your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-01
E-post: hr.se@bankofchina.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bank of China (Europe) S.A. Stockholm Filial
(org.nr 516406-0898)
Tegeluddsvägen 21 11 Vån (visa karta
)
115 41 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Bank of China Europe S A Stockholm Filial Jobbnummer
8011483