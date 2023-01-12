IT & Strategy Talent Programme - Environmental Analyst Supply Chain
2023-01-12
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Now you can shape the path towards fossil free living. We are searching for talented individuals to join us on our journey towards fossil free living. Individuals that challenge the way we think, lead us down new paths and contribute to solving the biggest challenge of humankind - climate change. Is this you?
By applying for the IT & Strategy Talent Programme you can become 1 of 23 talents working towards that goal. Each of the 23 positions in the program is unique and has its own specific responsibilities and challenges. This is a two-year programme with a strong focus on your development. You will have an individual development plan aiming at a targeted competence profile after two years and building blocks with learning goals towards that target. As part of the programme, you can look forward to assignments/rotations aimed at giving you a chance to really get into a project and deliver value.
Your role as Environmental Analyst with focus on Supply Chain
Environmental performance is becoming a key competitive edge and requirements and expectations are constantly increasing. This requires high focus on environmental management covering the full value chain. As an environmental analyst with focus on supply chain you will be part of securing that Vattenfall is in the forefront of this development. This position offers a great opportunity to grow within environmental sustainability and a possibility to build a broad professional network.
Your mission will be to create business value through:
Running cross BA initiatives that increases performance of Vattenfall, secure resource efficient environmental supply chain management and align Vattenfall's environmental requirements towards suppliers
Conducting environmental assessments and support the development of environmental supply chain requirements
Have a key focus on Climate, Circularity and emerging topics such as biodiversity and water risks
Developing the competence of our organization and beyond (Business units, buyers and suppliers) on environmental topics
Manage ad hoc projects and stakeholder management
Qualifications
Who are you?
Relevant bachelor or master degree (e.g. Environmental/Ecology, Natural Science or Engineering Discipline) or similar
Experience in driving supply chain decarbonization initiatives and formulating effective environmental and climate requirements in tender processes is a prerequisite
Excellent analytical skills and in depth knowledge about environmental product declarations, life cycle assessments and GHG-protocol
Strong communication skills (i.e. convey ideas, information and messages effectively to different stakeholders)
Fluent in written and spoken English
We believe that you have an environmental background and has been working around two years with a wide range of environmental topics linked to supply chain management. To be successful you need to be knowledgeable on best practices and emerging topics, and you transform this know how into actions driving change within the organization and beyond. As our ideal talent you are a appreciated collaborator, enjoys problem solving and takes individual accountability for reaching specific goals and objectives.
Additional Information
Location
You will be working in the department of Environmental Performance (part of Staff Function Environment, Strategic Development) and the location for this position is preferably Stockholm, Sweden or Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Our offer
The IT & Strategy Talent Programme is a kickstart to your career within Vattenfall. It will give you the opportunity to visit different parts of our organization, e.g., in Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland and Denmark. There are planned weeks including personal development and internal leadership development from our Vattenfall Management Institute. Each position comes with a competitive salary and an excellent remuneration package
Application process
We welcome your application in English, including resume and cover letter. Last day to apply is February 9th, 2023. The selection period starts in the middle of February, followed by online tests and interviews in March and April. The recruitment process will be finalized around the end of April. The last step will be a pre-employment screening. The starting date of the Strategy and IT Talent Programme will be September 1st 2023.
If you have any questions regarding the Talent Programme in general, please check our FAQ page. For further information about the position or the recruitment process, please contact responsible recruiter Carolina Osterman: carolina.osterman@vattenfall.com
Trade union representatives in Sweden are Shahriar Badiei (Akademikerna), Anders Bohlin (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Juha Siipilehto (SEKO). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
Our organization
At Vattenfall you can free your superpowers! We are one of the European market leaders in the generation of renewable energy and are primarily active in Scandinavia, Germany, Denmark, UK and the Netherlands. We take our responsibility seriously and together we are making the change towards fossil freedom. Our goal is to enable a fossil-free living within one generation. We are a dynamic company with an international focus and a social face at the heart of society. Diversity and inclusion is in everything we do,
Read more about our work with diversity.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
