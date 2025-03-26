IT Manager to Oticon Medical
2025-03-26
Do you wish to lead the IT-development- and architecture in a global company? Oticon Medical are looking for an IT Manager to take ownership for the overall IT-infrastructure for our global organization. You're offered the opportunity to take full responsibility for the operational and strategic aspects of our IT development and build a strong and impactful IT-department.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Oticon Medical is a global company in implantable hearing solutions. We offer bone anchored hearing systems and implant hearing solutions to help people overcome different types of hearing loss.
Oticon Medical competencies span decades of pioneering experience in hearing implant technology and innovations in sound processing. We work collaboratively with patients, physicians and hearing care professionals to ensure that every hearing solution we create is designed with users' needs in mind. Because we know how much sound matters.
Watch the video to see the introduction for one of our products, the Sentio System:
As we will extract the IT infrastructure from the group and create a stand-alone set-up, we're now looking for an IT Manager with the main purpose to build and shape a new IT operations-department. You will focus on strategy, leadership, project management and build a strong team that suits our needs within IT infrastructure and align with our organizational goals.
You are offered
• A position of trust with a high level of responsibility where you will be in charge of our whole operational IT-development
• High degree of freedom and opportunities to influence your own work
• An international work environment and modern office
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
You will become an integral part of our group and work with the whole organization on different levels and globally. You will report to the Vice President of QARA & Operations and work closely with various business units and external partners.
Your technical environment will consist of different software's and systems, with main focus on the Windows platform. You will also be responsible for our cloud environments (e.g. MS Azure), SaaS solutions and number of different systems and applications.
For this position travels will be needed a few times per year to visit the company's other sites, as well as world wide distributors.
Main responsibilities:
• Strategy: Align IT goals with business objectives and develop a clear roadmap for the company's future global IT landscape
• Leadership: Inspire and lead the IT team, fostering a culture of collaboration and accountability
• Change advocate: Comfortable managing change, including transitioning from the parent company's IT infrastructure to a standalone environment
• Project management: Manage large-scale IT projects, including timelines, budgets and stakeholder coordination
• Vendor and stakeholder management: Negotiate and manage relationships with IT vendors, ensuring service quality and alignment with Oticon's strategic goals
• Risk management: Identify and mitigate Operational IT risks associated with data migration, system implementation, regulatory compliance and
• Budget and resource management: Plan and manage IT budgets efficiently to maximize resource utilization and align spending with organizational objectives
• Focus on scalability and future-readiness: Design IT systems and processes that are scalable to accommodate growth and technological advancements
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
The ideal person for the role of IT Manager at Oticon Medical is a seasoned IT professional with experience in managing transitions, building IT departments and leading in complex environments. You must be both technically proficient and business-savvy, capable of making strategic decisions that align IT with the company's mission. Strong leadership skills, a collaborative mindset and a results-driven approach will be critical for success in this role. You also have:
• Experience in establishing new IT departments, including defining roles, processes and operational frameworks
• Skilled in managing large-scale IT projects, including timelines, budgets and stakeholder coordination
• Strong understanding of IT infrastructure, cloud services (e.g., Microsoft Azure), cybersecurity and enterprise applications
• Effectively communicates with stakeholders at all levels, from technical teams to executive leadership
• Proficient in planning and managing IT budgets efficiently to maximize resource utilization and align spending with organizational objectives
• Good understanding of the medical device industry or a similar highly regulated area to ensure that IT operations meet all compliance requirements
• Fluent knowledge in English in both speech and writing
It is meritorious if you have
• Educational background in IT, e.g. Computer Engineering or a comparable technical field
• A few years of working experience as a System Developer, Solution Architect, IT Service Delivery Manager, IT Project Manager, Application Manager or Team Lead
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is Oticon Medical's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work. Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Join a collaborative and dynamic team in a trust-based environment where innovation drives better hearing solutions. We're a fast-growing company dedicated to making a difference in people's lives through advanced hearing solutions. Read more about us here. Ersättning
