IT Manager
2024-02-07
Are you our next IT leader with background from development and application management? Join our team on an exciting development journey with great opportunities to influence! We are looking for an IT Manager who can lead and coach our employees and who inspires others with a joyful attitude and easily lead the teams in change. Do you want to develop with us - apply today!
Kappahl Group exist to create a responsible world of fashion. We think we're good at what we do, and we believe we can make a difference in the fashion world. Kappahl Group wants to be at the forefront by always keeping our promises: to take care of the world around us and to minimise the environmental impact of each garment. And at the same time fulfill our employee promise "We promise you the right to always be yourself - a place to belong".
We offer you
A position that is a mix of technology and fashion retail and where you work close to the core business. The decision paths are relatively short, being a part of the IT Management team. This includes to lead and coordinate the daily operations, with a variety of interactions both from our Transformation & IT department, but also the business. You will have staff responsibility for employees and consultants, and you will have budget responsibility.
As an IT Manager, you will be involved and contribute to the changes we make in our responsibility meeting our company goals. You do this by working as an IT Manager for a team responsible for Architecture, Integration and IT-Security, where the teams are involved in projects and development initiatives in finding the best solution in terms of requirements and Kappahl Group's Architectural Guidelines and IT strategy.
As an IT Manager within this field, you act as a process manager where you represent the process area "Manage IT". You will be responsible of continuous process mapping and developing end-to-end processes in close cooperation with other stakeholders in the organization.
You will be responsible for coaching, inspire and develop the teams on the transformational journey that Kappahl is on right now. We are developing not only the business, but also our way of working with methods and techniques. Guided by our values - Joyful, Inclusive and Courageous.
Your personality
As a person you are structured and have a heart for development and problem solving, react quickly on changed demands and are solution oriented, analytical, and thorough. You like responsibility and are constantly looking for new areas for improvement. Being open to new impulses and enjoy driving changes in your teams, you will be a key player so it is also important that you can cooperate well with others.
You are interested in and understand the technology but have your focus on the development process that creates value to the business. As success depends on getting others involved, you have an inclusive and social personality.
We work in a team-based organization and value that you are communicative and unpretentious, and you encourage your teams to perform their best, in everyday work situation.
Your profile
- You should have a relevant university education.
- You have experience in leading development within an IT function.
- You understand the business and can interpret the needs from stakeholders and the needs of business, translating them into solutions and service.
- You are well organized, proactive, and clear communication to internal and external stakeholders.
- You feel safe in the technology, security of IT and have a background in development, application management and support.
- You have the ability to see things in an overall way, you are analytic and good at prioritize.
- It is a merit if you have worked in retail.
- You are good at collaborating with others and are good at creating effective and self-driven teams.
- You communicate freely in Swedish and English in both speech and writing.
Are you interested?
The role is a permanent position with start in June. Located at our Head Office in Mölndal. You report to VP Transformation & IT and is a part of the IT management team. Kappahl wants to be A Place To Belong therefore we work with a hybrid working environment. This means you can work remotely when it is more suitable for your work schedule, but will work from office majority of the time.
You apply easily by attaching your CV (please refrain from sending us your personal letter). We apply continuous selection. We look forward to your application as soon as possible, but no later than the 28th of February, via www.kappahl.se/lediga-jobb.
If you have protected identity please contact hr@kappahl.com
, and you will get help with submitting your application.
/#LI-HYBRID
Kappahl exists to celebrate diversity in everyday life. We want to broaden the definition of diversity to include many different ways of living life - empowering people to always stay true to themselves.
Founded in 1953 in Gothenburg, Sweden, the Kappahl Group is a leading fashion chain in the Nordics, with around 360 Kappahl and Newbie stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland and the UK, and online in more than 20 markets throughout Europe.
The Kappahl team consists of some 4,000 colleagues in nine countries, all with different backgrounds, ages, skills and styles. Our common motivation is to offer fashion fit for life to a wide variety of people and lifestyles. A Responsible Fashion that that feels right, for the bearer and for the world we live in. A Responsible Fashion that that feels right, for people and for the world we live in. Today, 80% of our products are made with certified and/or preferred materials. The goal is 100% by 2025 and Kappahl's overall climate goal is to halve the value chain's climate emissions by 2030.
