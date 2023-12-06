IT Infrastructure Manager
Schibsted Sverige AB
2023-12-06
Schibsted is seeking an experienced Infrastructure manager to lead its IT department's Infrastructure teams.
As Infrastructure Manager , you will be responsible for the teams delivering the design, development, and maintenance of Schibsted's infrastructure services. You will work closely with other members of the IT department and company stakeholders to ensure that our infrastructure services meet the needs of Schibsted's business, and support our Tech strategy.
Schibsted Enterprise Technology - or "E-Tech" as we're called - is the internal IT company within Schibsted. We deliver IT services, tools and infrastructure to companies and employees in all parts of the group.
Who you are
Life at Schibsted contains constant change. So in order for you to thrive and really enjoy it, you need to be and bring change, speed and pace. You are a leader with a strong perspective that inspires change and motivates your colleagues. Your message is crystal clear, right on spot and helps your team members and E-Tech to deliver reliable, compliant and innovative IT solutions to the Group. You work throughout the organisation and act as a tech leader by improving ways of working, technology and IT practices. Your team's roadmap will have a big impact on what value we deliver to the group.
Key Responsibilities
People Management
As the manager of our infrastructure teams, you'll be leading a talented group of specialists designing, implementing, and maintaining our company's IT infrastructure. Your role involves building a collaborative and innovative culture, fostering professional growth, and ensuring our teams have what they need to deliver. If you're an experienced leader who knows how to inspire and elevate tech specialists, this might be the right role for you.
Service Management
You will be responsible for delivering our infrastructure services and ensure seamless, customer driven delivery. From overseeing deliveries including Schibsted's office networks and compute capacity solutions to optimising processes, your expertise will be crucial in maintaining the efficiency and reliability of our IT services. Your responsibilities will include
- Develop and maintain technology standards and best practices to ensure that our infrastructure is secure, reliable, and scalable.
- Set an infrastructure services roadmap together with your team.
- Manage the infrastructure services budget, including forecasting and reporting on expenditures.
- Collaborate with other members within E-Tech and company stakeholders to understand business needs and ensure that our infrastructure is aligned with Schibsted's business needs.
- Ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations related to IT infrastructure and security.
What We Offer
At Schibsted, we are committed to creating an inclusive and diverse workplace. We value innovation, collaboration, and continuous learning.
- Opportunities for professional development and growth.
- A chance to make a real impact on our organisation's technological landscape.
- We offer a competitive compensation and benefit package.
Qualifications
- Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
- 5+ years of experience in people management within IT, including experience leading a team of specialists.
- Expertise in service management and optimising IT processes.
- Experience of networking, server, storage, and security technologies and best practices.
- Experience of cloud services and hybrid infrastructure.
- The ideal candidate should have experience from managing and implementing cloud-based solutions, as well as experience with on-premises and hybrid infrastructure environments.
- Experience in developing and implementing IT strategies that align with business objectives.
- Excellent communication, leadership, and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work collaboratively with other members of the IT department and company stakeholders.
- Interested in joining Schibsted as an Infrastructure Manager?
We look forward to hearing from you! Send your CV or apply with your LinkedIn-profile. We would love to get to know you a bit better!
This position reports to Schibsted's Head of Infrastructure Solutions.
After Successful recruitment, we will be conducting a background check.
Schibsted is a family of digital brands with a strong Nordic position, and more than 6,000 employees. Millions of people interact with our companies every day through our leading online marketplaces, world-class media houses. We also help new promising businesses grow. Our joint mission of empowering people in their daily lives is rooted in the values of our media heritage and a legacy of bold change. At our best, we are a fearless force for change in a society built on trust and transparency.
Schibsted Enterprise Technology - or "E-Tech" as we're called - is the internal IT company within Schibsted. We deliver IT services, tools and infrastructure to companies and employees in all parts of the group.Today we employ over 140 highly skilled people in Sweden, Norway, Poland and Finland and we are always on the hunt for strengthening our teams even more. Ersättning
