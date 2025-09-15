IT Helpdesk Technician, Lund
Hello Windows Technician! Are you passionate about Windows clients and eager to work proactively in a support role? Do you not only solve problems but also identify opportunities for improvement? This could be your ideal position! In this role, you will have the opportunity to combine support with strategic work to ensure that our windows clients are stable, secure, and efficient. You will work both reactively with support cases and proactively with analyses, automation, and improvement initiatives.
Who is your future team?
Our IT Helpdesk team is responsible for providing 1st line support to all our several thousand colleagues in Sweden. Additionaly, we act as second-line support for numerous Helpdesk contacts worldwide. The team consists of 40 dedicated professionals who are distributed across various functional teams, providing support for:
* Internal systems and access management
* Windows Clients
* Linux & Network Clients
* Mac Clients
* Telephony
* Conference rooms
We collaborate to offer our users unparalleled service in both handling and technical matters. At IT Helpdesk, our focus is 100% user satisfaction, achieved through short response times and professional treatment. We provide support via phone, case management systems, and physical visits to our meeting rooms.
What you'll do here as IT Helpdesk Windows Support Technician?
As an IT Helpdesk Windows Support Technician, you will be responsible for ensuring that our Windows clients are stable, secure, and efficient. You will work closely with IT Helpdesk support, IT operations and other departments to identify and implement improvements. You will ensure that Axis' client computers comply with the rules and guidelines set by our IT Infrastructure & IT Operations. All so that we can be proactive in solving problems before they happen and affect users.
Responsibilities:
You will have a broad area of responsibility that includes analytics, reporting, automation, security, knowledge sharing, and communication. You will work both reactively with support cases and proactively with improvement work to ensure that our windows clients are stable, secure and efficient.
* Create reports and dashboards to track client activity, antivirus versions, and Windows updates.
* Analyze data to identify patterns and trends to improve the client platform.
* Develop and maintain scripts and tools to automate tasks within the IT Helpdesk, such as PowerShell scripts for patch management or compliance checks.
* Ensure that all computers have the latest security updates installed and that the client platform meets the company's security requirements.
* Create knowledge base articles and Wiki content about the client platform, such as user guides and FAQs.
* Serve as a liaison between different teams and departments to ensure solutions are aligned with needs.
* Manage support tickets related to Windows clients, receive support calls via first-line, and install computers.
Additional information:
Common daily support tasks for users within the Windows Team include managing tickets related to Windows clients, receiving support calls via first-line, and installing computers.
Qualifications:
• Experience working with support of Windows clients and related technologies.
• Good ability to analyze data and create reports.
• Experience in automation and scripting.
• Knowledge of security requirements and compliance.
• Good communication skills and the ability to collaborate with different teams.
• Preferably experience working in Intune and Log Analytics Workspace and Service Now
• Good knowledge of PowerShell and Python.
Proficiency in both Swedish and English, both written and verbal, is required.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We are seeking a proactive and analytical candidate who takes initiative and identifies improvements. You possess strong communication skills and can explain technical concepts clearly. As a team player, you thrive in collaboration and contribute to a positive work environment. You are customer-focused and strive to provide exceptional user experience. Flexibility and initiative are important qualities for managing change and improving processes.
What Axis has to offer
Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today! In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Anders Rönnerstål. Ersättning
