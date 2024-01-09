IT Engineer position at the Division of Forest Remote Sensing
2024-01-09
Department of Forest Resource Management
We are looking for an IT Engineer who would like to establish themselves at our Division of Forest Remote Sensing (FRS) in the long term, with tasks evolving into the support of research in data handling and deployment of computer processes in HPC procedures. We work with developments of remote sensing methods for estimation of forest resources using multi-spectral cameras, laser scanners, and radar sensors (SLU FRS). SLU's FRS Division has strong experience in the handling and computation with large country-wide datasets, such as remote sensing predictions carried out with Swedish national lidar and forest data (Skogligagrunddata), done by a multi-disciplinary team including both researchers and engineers. New projects are giving European and global perspectives to the FRS Division, and we are searching for highly motivated IT Engineers who would be exited to become an essential part of these future developments.
About the position
The tasks will be to develop and maintain a system to store and process georeferenced data (vector data, raster, point clouds). The system will have defined APIs and handle user interactivity on the data. We will set up the infrastructure and develop an operational prototype of The ForestWard Observatory of Climate Change Impacts on Forests in Europe, under the Horizon Europe project FORWARDS (https://forwards-project.eu/),
for the collection and delivery of data and information from different networks of long-term monitoring and management. The system is to become a knowledge platform where datasets, resources, tools and other knowledge developed in FORWARDS will be integrated and made publicly available.
Your profile
We are looking for an IT Engineer or similar to develop the infrastructures sustaining The ForestWard Observatory. To be qualified for this position you have a BSc/MSc degree (or equivalent) in Computer Science, Data Science, or a related subject relevant for the position (or have documented experience that can be considered equivalent). The applicant must be fluent in English. While not essential, the following qualifications/experience will be advantageous:
• Additional academic degree(s) or documented experience in any discipline in computational science;
• Technical skills in setting up and maintaining SQL databases and Geographical Information Systems (GIS);
• Documented experience in virtualisation and container environments in Linux, especially with experience in using computer clusters, cloud computing, or HPC systems;
• Documented experience in system and/or user administration of software systems and/or computational and storage resources;
• Documented experience of information technologies, e.g. data storage, metadata management, computational science, or visualisation;
• Documented proficiency in scripting and data analysis, with an interest to aid researchers. At the Division of Forest Remote Sensing we employ several programming languages such as R, Python, Julia, and C++. For that reason a command of either of those languages, or willingness to learn them, can be an advantage.
About us
The Department of Forest Resource Management conducts education and research in the areas of forest planning, forest remote sensing, forest inventory and sampling, forest mathematical statistics and landscape studies. The department is also responsible for the implementation of the ongoing environmental monitoring programs the National Forest Inventory, National Inventory of the Landscape in Sweden, Terrestrial Habitat Monitoring and the Butterfly and Bumblebee Inventory. In total, we are about 100 employees. More information can be found at www.slu.se/srh.
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
This position is based in Umeå.
Form of employment:
Fixed-term employment 12 months, with the possibility to continue in the long term.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
As soon as possible. By agreement.
Application:
We welcome applications no later than January 31st 2024. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Please include in your application:
• A cover letter (max 2 pages) that motivates your interest in this position and that explains why you are the best person to be hired. The letter should also include a discussion of your experience in software development, and refer explicitly to your supporting information whenever applicable;
• your curriculum vitae, also with references to supporting information if applicable;
• copies of degrees obtained at an internationally recognized higher education institution, plus transcripts of academic records;
• relevant documentation about former positions, experiences and other qualifications, plus any documented experience of technologies for, e.g., data storage, metadata management, computational science or visualization (there is no space limitation for these, but do name your documents orderly and refer to the in your cover letter and curriculum vitae);
• plus contact information of at least two references familiar with the applicant's qualifications.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and interviewed
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
Niina Valbuena, Project Coordinator firstname.lastname@slu.se +46(0)90-786 83 79
