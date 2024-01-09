it ecommerce manager - IT Infrastructure
2024-01-09
The Global IT Manager, eCommerce will guide our customer facing organizational initiatives, specializing in website and eCommerce Infrastructure, and business/customer user enablement. This position requires a self-driven technically competent individual to provide guidance, technological recommendations, and transition strategies that support the development and implementation of value-creating business solutions. Initial activities will focus on risk mitigation of aging, failing, and poorly architected infrastructure and applications.
This role is relied upon for abilities to build, lead, and motivate a talented team of technical professionals. This role helps guide others towards technology solutions they believe in. The person in this role must possess a balance of management competencies, technical depth, and strong interpersonal skills.
Primary Job Duties & Responsibilities
This role is responsible for leading teams of business and IT personnel focused on the creation of end-to-end technical solutions to enable users and deliver business value.
Adheres and contributes to the development of the roadmap for recommendations.
Presents analysis and recommendations to help influence management and executive leadership decisions.
Provides guidance and coaching and helps with career development for team members.
Expert understanding of key business knowledge areas (eg, product, enterprise, industry, functional process, and competitors).
Requires thorough understanding of functional operations and how cross-functional interdependencies may affect achievement of goals.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS
Bachelor's Degree in Information Technology, Engineering or other technical field
5 years of experience in enterprise, application, and/or information architecture required.
5 years of experience managing others and/or technical teams.
TECHNICAL SKILLS & COMPETENCIES
Technical Knowledge:
Advanced conceptual understanding of capabilities and direction of technology coupled with an in-depth knowledge of the technology required and the needs of business environments necessary to support assigned projects.
ERP, eCommerce, CRM, API/Integration frameworks, Master Data Management, PDM, PIM
Management & Team Orientation:
Able to understand staff roles and abilities and provide input regarding their development.
Able to build and maintain partnerships across the organization and influence effectively.
Able to put success of the team above own interest.
Problem Solving & Decision Making:
Advanced analytical and diagnostic skills.
Able to solve highly complex problems by using accepted processes or creating new approaches to leverage technology.
Able to see the big picture and is aware of broader enterprise direction.
Ability to assess the long-term and short-term implications of decisions.
Self-Management:
Able to manage cross-functional objectives and/or priorities.
Able to set appropriate levels of risk taking and gathers/synthesizes information before making decisions.
8379970