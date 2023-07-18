IT Domain Expert - CAE
2023-07-18
Are you a curious changemaker who thrives in a fast-paced, global, and complex environment? Do you want to be part of Volvo Group's exciting journey towards simulation driven development to improve quality and shorten lead times? Does the opportunity to make an impact excite you, and are you looking for a career where you grow and learn every day?
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology, technology means the aspiration to move forward, constantly improve and do better through hard work. It means innovative thinking and revolutionary problem-solving through inspiring teamwork to come up with solutions that support the business of the Volvo Group customers, and that increase safety and reduce the environmental impact.
Innovation, competitiveness, digital continuity, scalability, and simplicity are all key drivers in how we select and improve our IT solutions.
About the role
You will identify and lead initiatives within the CAE simulation area to maximize efficiency and productivity. You will support the portfolio manager and business owners to support the realization of the CAE strategy roadmap. You will play an important part in enabling our R&D organization to evolve in the virtual development activities and promote simulation driven product development.
In this position you will also act as a trusted advisor and expert for our solutions and applications within the simulation area at Volvo Group Truck Technology (GTT). You will have the opportunity to develop or improve applications supporting Volvo GTT in its digital transformation journey and to achieve its commitments to reduce the global warming and therefore reduce its greenhouse gas emission.
You drive development as an epic owner and improvement leader for the simulation community, which is the bridge between the IT delivery teams, engineering stakeholders and simulation software vendors to ensure a fit for purpose of IT solutions enabling cutting-edge technology development using simulations.
Responsibilities:
Act as main respondent of CAST for IT Solutions related to CAE
Support realization of the CAE strategy within CAST at Volvo GTT
Identify and lead initiatives within the simulation area to maximize efficiency and productivity
Support the business owner and portfolio manager to drive roadmaps
Trusted advisor within the CAE Simulation area
Accountable for that training needs are identified, and training plan is secured within the CAE area
Support the CAE community globally, where relevant stakeholders working with CAE simulations within GTT should be involved.
Collaborate within an international team of engineers throughout Europe, America, and Asia
Who are you?
We are looking for a person with a positive mindset and excellent communication skills. You love to inspire, develop, and motivate your colleagues and yourself. Strong technical passion and drive make you to a natural leader of challenging tasks demanding to explore new knowledge areas. With your customer-focused approach, you are passionate about creating the best customer solutions and experiences. Most of all, you believe in the power of collaboration between diverse teams to bring new and innovative ideas to the table.
Requirements:
Master's degree or Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science, or Engineering Physics/Chemistry
A proven track record in the CAE simulation area within Trucking/Automotive
Excellent skills of IT Solution, including IT dependencies and interfaces
Minimum 5-10 years' experience as a CAE Engineer
Good understanding and working experience of simulation and testing approaches, industry standards and industry best practices for simulations vs testing activities
Rigid understanding of digital twins, simulation workflow and tools
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
Change management skills
Ready for the next move?
If our entrepreneurial spirit, adaptability, and customer-focused mindset light your inner fire, we might be a great match! If you want to make a real impact in your career, the transportation business is where you want to be.
Due to summer vacations, all applications will be reviewed from week 33. Please do not expect any communication earlier than this. We look forward to receiving your application! Apply here!
For additional information, contact Mohammad El-Alti, Group Manager CAE, at mohammad.el-alti@volvo.com
