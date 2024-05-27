IT Development Manager to Nimbus Group
2024-05-27
Do you want to lead the IT-development- and architecture in a global company? Nimbus Group is in an expansive phase and are looking for an IT Development Manager to take ownership for the overall IT-infrastructure on group level. They are offering you an opportunity to take full responsibility for the operational aspects of the IT development, where you will have a lot of freedom in shaping the position your own way.
Nimbus Group AB is one of Europe's leading manufacturers of recreational boats. With a Scandinavian approach to design and function, boats are developed for today's and future boating. The products are characterized by seaworthiness, functionality and environmental awareness. The company develops, manufactures and sells the brands Alukin, Aquador, Bella, EdgeWater, Falcon, Flipper, Nimbus and Paragon Yachts for the world market.
At our headquarters in the scenic GKSS harbor in Gothenburg, you'll find around 50 people, divided in different business areas: finance, product development, IT, marketing, sales, HR, and production.
Your main purpose as IT Development Manager is to make sure our processes and business applications/IT-tools support and develop accordingly to the company's business strategy. You will be the System owner and with help of Super-users and system suppliers lead projects in ERP/IT implementations and larger ERP development projects within the group. You will also make sure the group have the right resources and tools that support our development and growth both financially and operationally.
Furthermore, you will be responsible for leading the development of regulations and policies within IT and business system-related areas.
You will become an integral part of our group and work with the whole organization on different levels. You will work closely with our CFO, Super-users, market and sales, production, finance, group management, purchasing, Business Controller and managers within various business units and companies.
Your technical environment will consist of different software's and systems, e.g. Monitor ERP System, Quick 3 ERP, Microsoft 365, and a number of different automation systems.
The position might include some traveling to our sites (both offices and production) in Stockholm, Finland, and Norway on a regular basis.
You are offered
• A position with a high level of responsibility where you will be in charge of our whole operational IT-development
• High degree of freedom and opportunities to influence your own work
• An international work environment and modern office
• Educational background in IT, e.g. Computer Engineering or a comparable technical field
• 10+ years of work experience within business systems
• Experience in a position where you have driven change and development within IT, e.g. project manager, project leader, consultant or a comparable role
• Experience in implementation of business systems and development of managers, leaders or coworkers in the usage of business applications
• Fluent knowledge in Swedish and English in both speech and writing
It is meritorious if you have
• A few years of working experience as a System Developer
• Knowledge or experience in Monitor ERP or Quick3 ERP
To succeed in the role, we se that you are passionate and engaged in your own work. You have great communicational skills and a solution focused mindset. Furthermore you're a seasoned problem-solver with analytical skills and the ability to overcome challenges. You take responsibility for your own work and drive through tasks, no matter the dignity of it. Lastly, we see that you have an ability to organize your own work and build strong networks and cooperations with your peers.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work, and it is Nimbus Group's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous, and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
The recruitment process
• Step 1: Screening call + initial tests with Academic Work
• Step 2: Interview with Academic Work
• Step 3: Interview 1 with Nimbus Group
• Step 4: Interview 2 with Nimbus Group (possibly an additional case)
• Step 5: References and background check with Academic Work
NOTE! As the final candidate in the recruitment process you will need to complete and go through a background check to be hired for the position. This will be handled by Academic Work.
With sales in the Nordics, Europe, North America and other markets and with production distributed across eight different plants, of which Nimbus owns four, the company is in a strong growth phase. Nimbus sells its boats to consumers via dealers. About half of the turnover goes through wholly owned dealers and half through independent dealers. The turnover exceeds SEK 1.9 billion and the company has approximately 600 employees.
