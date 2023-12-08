IT Developer
2023-12-08
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 20278
Would you like to join our team of senior developers and learn on the job? We are now looking for a IT Developer to help us build the next generation wealth management applications.
At Nordea, we know our customers' needs are changing - and we're deeply committed to meeting them with the financial solutions of tomorrow. We're creating an agile environment where we're harnessing the power of technology - one where you can make an impact. So bring your skills, ideas and unique background. With us, you'll find plenty of opportunities to grow and make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the Integration & Core Development team. We add value by creating and maintaining applications for Nordea's Wealth Management Customers. As IT Developer you'll play a valuable role in developing robust and scalable applications for our current and future customers.
What you'll be doing:
* You will be joining a development scrum team
* Write code and do code reviews
* Participate in design dialog and problem solving
* Actively seek guidance and knowledge of best practice to continuously develop own performance
You'll join a team of dedicated software developers with many years of experience in developing financial software. The role is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you are:
* Self-motivated
* Forward leaning
* Curios
Your experience and background:
* Relevant IT education or work experience
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 22/12/2023. For more information, you're welcome to contact Daniel Cedergren, daniel.cedergren@nordea.com
.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
For union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
.
