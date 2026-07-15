IT Desk Agent
Avincis Aviation Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Östersund Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Östersund
2026-07-15
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, Åre
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eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avincis Aviation Sweden AB i Östersund
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, Norrtälje
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Location: Frösön
Employment Type: Temporary position with the possibility of permanent employment
We're looking for a proactive and service-minded IT Desk Agent to join our IT team. In this role, you'll provide first-line IT support to end users, resolve technical issues, and help ensure stable and efficient IT services.
You'll work closely with internal IT teams and external service providers to maintain day-to-day operations, support users across the Nordic region, and contribute to the continuous improvement of our IT services.
What You'll Do
As a IT Desk Agent, you will:
Provide first-line IT support via phone, email, and the IT service management system.
Handle support requests in Swedish and English.
Log, prioritize, and manage incidents and service requests, ensuring accurate documentation.
Resolve technical issues or escalate them to the appropriate support teams,following up to ensure timely resolution.
Deliver a high level of customer service while building a good understanding of users' needs and the IT environment.
Work closely with internal IT teams and external service providers to ensure effective service delivery.
Support local IT infrastructure and assist with service transitions when required.
Maintain accurate records in the Configuration Management Database
(CMDB) and assist with software asset and licence management.
Contribute to improving support processes and service quality.
Travel occasionally to support users and IT operations at other locations.
What We're Looking For
We're looking for someone who enjoys solving problems, communicating with users, and working in a collaborative IT environment.
You have:
Vocational training in IT or a related field.
ITIL Foundation certification.
Fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
1–3 years of experience in an IT Service Desk, Helpdesk, or Technical
Support role.
Experience working with IT Service Management (ITSM) tools such as Jira
Service Management, ServiceNow, or similar platforms.
Good understanding of ITIL-based incident and request management processes.
Experience troubleshooting hardware, software, and basic networking issues.
A valid Category B driving licence.
The ability to understand and communicate in Norwegian, Danish, or Finnish is considered an advantage.
Experience administering Microsoft 365 services, including Microsoft Entra ID, Intune, and Exchange Online, is considered an advantage.
Personal Qualities
We're looking for someone who:
Delivers professional and customer-focused support.
Communicates clearly with both technical and non-technical users.
Takes initiative and approaches problems in a structured way.
Is organised and pays attention to detail.
Works well with colleagues and external partners.
Why Join Us?
You'll become part of a collaborative IT team where your work has a direct impact on employees' daily experience. We offer a supportive environment that values continuous learning, teamwork, and professional development, giving you opportunities to grow your technical skills while helping shape and improve our IT services.
If you're passionate about technology, enjoy helping people, and want to be part of a dynamic IT support team, we'll love to hear from you.
About Avincis
Avincis is one of the world's leading operators in emergency aviation services and the largest in Europe. We operate more than 180 bases across Spain, Portugal, Italy, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Mozambique, and Chile.
Our fleet consists of approximately 205 aircraft — 165 helicopters and 40 fixed-wing aircraft — used in critical missions every day. We save lives, protect communities, and support essential services, from air ambulance and search & rescue to wildfire suppression and government operations.
With over 3,000 employees across Europe, we combine the precision and speed of aviation with a strong sense of purpose: making a difference when it truly matters.
Come and join Avincis and help keep air ambulance services safe and efficient across the Nordic region! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avincis Aviation Sweden AB
(org.nr 556617-7084), http://www.avincis.com Jobbnummer
10003043