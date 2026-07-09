IT Coordinator for Single Sign-On
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will play a key role in a large-scale initiative focused on onboarding applications to supported authorization solutions and enabling Single Sign-On in line with updated IAM guidelines and standards. In this role, you work at the center of the onboarding effort, helping application teams move forward in a structured way while keeping security and compliance in focus.
You will collaborate closely with application owners, providers, IAM stakeholders, and project leadership. The role combines coordination, stakeholder management, and a solid understanding of identity and access management. It is a great opportunity if you enjoy creating structure in a complex environment and want to influence how secure login solutions are implemented across a broad application landscape.
Job DescriptionYou will act as the central coordination point for application teams during onboarding to supported login and authorization solutions.
You will drive assigned onboarding activities forward and make sure progress stays aligned with guidelines, standards, and plans.
You will maintain an end-to-end overview of the onboarding portfolio, track status, and identify gaps, delays, dependencies, and risks early.
You will challenge assumptions and incomplete information so that stakeholders can take the right actions to meet onboarding and compliance needs.
You will support application owners and providers throughout the onboarding journey to Single Sign-On solutions.
You will prepare clear status updates for project leadership, with focus on progress, risks, dependencies, and areas that need management attention.
You will use tools such as Jira and MS Office to structure work, follow up activities, and communicate effectively.
RequirementsYou have an IT background with good knowledge of security principles within identity and access management.
You have previous experience working in an agile setup with Jira boards.
You communicate clearly and effectively with different stakeholders.
You are fluent in English, both spoken and written.
You work in a structured way, have an analytical mindset, and can work independently.
You have a service-minded approach and enjoy supporting others in moving work forward.
Nice to haveKnowledge of authentication methods and protocols such as SSO, OIDC, SAML, and Kerberos.
Experience with Microsoft Active Directory.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8048469-2095411". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9998669