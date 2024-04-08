IT Coordinator
2024-04-08
From our start in 2015, DigitalTolk have had strong growth, especially in Sweden, and now we are increasing the pace both in Sweden and internationally. We are looking for an IT Coordinator that will join us on this journey!
About the role:
As an IT Coordinator you will have overall responsibility for the office's IT structure and for securing the company's IT environment. The role includes overall responsibility for IT support, routines and processes, specify requirements towards suppliers, IT security and user support. You will also act as Level-2 Support, primarily for our Interpreters.
The role includes:
MDM Management.
Purchase of equipment for new and existing employees.
Work on various IT related issues such as hardware and application support to local and remote employees and coordinate projects and IT activities at the local site.
Be responsible for assigned parts of on-boarding and off-boarding processes.
Configuring and troubleshooting Mac, PC and Microsoft Office 365 products.
Responsible for intranet and sharepoint, remote management systems.
Responsible for IT security and updating the IT policy.
Customer service technology: such as headsets, mouses, computers, telephony, systems and connectivity. Helping staff debug sound and connectivity issues and hardware.
About you:
We believe that you have a genuine interest in technology, support and have a strong service orientation. You can easily learn new systems and applications. You are passionate about problem-solving and want to partake in creating the best conditions for a fast-growing organisation. Formal IT background? Great! If not, as long as you're ready to soak up knowledge like a sponge, we're all in.
We believe that you:
You have a comprehensive understanding of current hardware and software technology.
You have a good understanding of LAN/WAN and wireless networks. Office Network is based on UniFi / Ubiquiti.
Knowledge of configuring, using and troubleshooting laptop/computer hardware and internet applications including web browsers, email and VPN.
You are familiar with supporting and troubleshooting iPhones, iPads, conference phones, mobile hotspots.
Good language skills in Swedish and English both verbally and in writing.
What we can offer you:
Career development together with a growth company
Diverse workplace and fun company trips
Generous health care allowance
Pension savings - Secure your future
Motivated and skilled colleagues
About us:
DigitalTolk turned the interpretation industry upside down in many ways. Simply because we offer Interpretation-as-a-Service to our interpreters, users and customers. Interpreters in any language, only a click away. We are the only company that has fully automated the matching process for the best and fastest matching. As a result, we have grown from 5,000 interpretations in 2017 to over 350,000 in 2022. We're proud to be able to make a difference in our customers' everyday lives through the services we offer.
We are a dynamic company where innovation is at the core of what we do. We offer you to be part of an expansive phase in our continued journey.
As a company, we have already received numerous awards and prizes for the way we approach a societal challenge. Named the Gazelle of the Year and Sweden's Fastest Growing Company 2021, one of Sweden's five most innovative Startups, award as one of "Sweden's best companies" and winner of the Swedish Post and Telecom Agency's innovation competition "Best in the industry".
Hungry for more information, check out our career site: https://www.digitaltolk.se/karriar
