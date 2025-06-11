IT Consultants 2511
2025-06-11
IBM Client Innovation Center Sweden AB is a wholly owned subsidiary of IBM. A fast-paced and dynamic work environment that appears to be both necessary and creating value for our clients through the services we offer. Our head office is in Malmö. IBM Client Innovation Center Sweden AB works with clients in most industries. You will gain further in-depth knowledge in several areas, offers and services and you will work with experienced consultants in the world's largest IT companies. One thing is certain, you will develop and grow, by your colleagues, mentors and through the training you will receive. Want to use your technical training and make a real difference? If you are passionate about technology and want to realize your ideas into solutions for our customers, then hang on and become one of us at the IBM Client Innovation Center Sweden AB.
An IT Consultant enables IBM to partner with clients to achieve real business benefits by helping them make faster, smarter decisions; reduce business risks; leverage core competencies and increase their return on investment. They deliver compelling solutions to vexing issues or problems and accelerate the competitive performance of IBM and our clients globally by identifying new business/technology environment opportunities.
Field of work:
• Application Consultant
• Business Continuity & Resiliency Services Consultant
• Business Design Consultant
• Business Transformation Consultant
• Industry Consultant
• IT Management Consultant
• Package Solutions Consultant
• Security Consultant
• Strategy Consultant
Primary Responsibilities:
• Understanding the functional requirements specified by the business
• Designing prototypes for project implementation
• Ensuring the solution design meets platform architecture
• Providing feedback to the architecture community on architecture and design
• Supporting the development team in performing build automation and configuration management
• Providing support to other managers with regards to managing, tracking and forecasting of solution development.
• Coaching technical leads and developers
Desired Experience:
The incumbent should have experience in the following technology stream as listed below. In case the profile is shortlisted for further rounds, details about the role will be shared as well.
We are seeking a highly experienced IT Consultant with a strong background in enterprise technology solutions, system integration, and digital transformation. The ideal candidate will bring strong IT industry experience, specializing in PLM solutions, system integrations, data migrations, and enterprise architecture. This role requires expertise in ENOVIA 3D Experience, Windchill PDM, Optiva PLM, IBM Websphere, IBM MQ Series, and Graph database technologies.
Key Responsibilities:
• Lead IT strategy, architecture, and digital transformation initiatives across multiple industries, including manufacturing, finance, and semiconductors.
• Provide technical leadership in designing and implementing enterprise PLM solutions, including ENOVIA 3D Experience, Windchill PDM, and Optiva PLM.
• Develop and oversee system integrations with SAP, IBM Mainframes, MCS systems, using PLM web services, Websphere MQ, and REST APIs.
• Drive data migration strategies, ensuring seamless transitions from legacy systems to modern PLM platforms.
• Implement enterprise application integrations using Node.js, Apache Kafka, Java, J2EE, and Graph database Neo4j.
• Provide consulting services for optimizing IBM Websphere administration, including application clustering, load balancing, and performance tuning.
• Establish best practices for software development lifecycle (SDLC) and mentor teams in Agile and Six Sigma methodologies.
• Collaborate with stakeholders, business leaders, and technical teams to define requirements, align IT strategies, and implement solutions that improve operational efficiency.
• Conduct technical training sessions and knowledge-sharing initiatives to upskill internal teams and clients.
Required Skills & Qualifications:
• 10+ years of experience in IT consulting, enterprise solutions, and system integration.
• Expertise in PLM solutions: ENOVIA 3D Experience, Windchill PDM, Optiva PLM.
• Strong knowledge of IBM Websphere, IBM MQ Series, Graph databases (Neo4j), Node.js, Apache Kafka, and Java J2EE.
• Extensive experience with SAP and non-SAP system integrations.
• Proven track record in data migration methodologies and performance optimization strategies.
• Experience leading large-scale digital transformation projects for global enterprises.
• Expertise in application development, deployment, and DevOps practices.
• Strong problem-solving, analytical, and project management skills.
• Excellent communication, stakeholder engagement, and leadership abilities.
Preferred Qualifications:
• Six Sigma Green Belt Certification.
• Experience in Agile methodologies and DevOps implementation.
• Hands-on experience in designing scalable IT infrastructure solutions.
• Background in cloud-based integrations and microservices architecture.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-10
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Västra Varvsgatan 19
211 77 MALMÖ
