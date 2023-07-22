IT Consultant
Experienced Software Engineer with a demonstrated history of working in the information technology and services industry. Skilled in backend programming languages namely C++ (mandatory), Java. Also knowledge in native cloud technologies.
To succeed in this position, you need to have: Master's or Bachelor's degree in engineering or similar experience.
At least five years working experience in software development
Experience in Git and Agile methodologies
Knowledge of C++, cloud technologies like GCP, AWS etc
Working proficiency in English
As a person, you are a positive and social team player that likes to collaborate with your colleagues.
You are ambitious and a good problem solver with a strong ability to drive your work forward.
What Prodify offers?
An environment that enables your personal growth and innovative mindset
A culture that embodies respect, openness and courage
A workplace with a passion for delivering on customer promises and excellence in our way of working
A global environment with colleagues and customers all around the world
Requirements:
Desired knowledge, experience, competence, skills etc
You need to know:
C++ development language
Software engineering process
Agile ways of working
Linux Redhat operating system
Relational database experience (PG)
Nice to have:
Experience from Operations (CI/CD, DevOps)
Python scripting experience, especially related to automated regression tests
Experience from administrative systems built on relational databases
