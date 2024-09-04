IT Concept Owner, Logistics Management (MM/EWM) till Oriola
Experis AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-09-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Experis AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to develop your career in a business where we help to improve millions of people's health and lives? At Oriola we don't just offer you a job; we invite you to drive IT and digital innovation forward and to be part of our cultural transformational journey and development of our IT landscape towards a higher profitability and healthy organization.
Why joining us at Oriola?
Oriola is a health and wellbeing company operating in the Nordic countries with a mission to become the leading specialist in wholesale of pharmaceutical and health products. As one of the Nordics largest pharmacy wholesalers we are proud to state that we as part of our broad and diversified offer supply near to 100% of all vaccines to the Swedish market.
We are driven by our purpose, 'Health for life', and are working towards very ambitious sustainability targets to support not only the wellbeing of people, but also the society and our planet.
To stay ahead in our market and time, our business is under constant development and transformation in order to be able to continuously provide top notch services within health and wellbeing.
During the next few years, a lot is also changing in Oriola's IT landscape. This requires extensive new development and to disruptively rethink the current state. Current technologies are going to fade away just to be replaced by new more modern solutions. This means that several technologies will be living side-by-side for time being but eventually everything will be delivered through common platforms.
Role overview:
For our Applications Team, we are now looking for an IT Concept Owner, Logistics Management (MM/EWM), with Nordic responsibility, to join our Stockholm, Enköping or Mölnlycke team. You will play an integral role in our solution development and ensure alignment between IT systems and business processes. Your primary focus will be on SAP Materials Management (MM) and/or SAP Warehouse Management (EWM), but you will also work with all relevant 3rd party surrounding systems. You will work in close co-operation with Process Owners, Business Process experts and friendly and driven colleagues in the IT organization as well as external service providers.
Primary responsibilities:
* Strong leadership in Logistics Management design from the IT perspective.
* Design and development of solution based on business and functional needs.
* Contribute to Oriola business transformation and ERP (SAP) program.
* Translation of complex process and business requirements to technology in order to ensure the best fit to purpose solutions for our business and customers.
* Management of the development backlog and facilitation of prioritization discussions with relevant stakeholders.
* Driving simplicity, template solutions and common architecture.
* Ensuring compliance of regulation and legal requirements.
* Foster support handover to AMS organization.
* Benchmarking and fining new technology trends.
* Yearly action plans and budgets.
Skills & Requirements
Your skills & requirements:
Understanding of Logistics Management processes and SAP MM/EWM knowledge.
Minimum of a bachelor's degree and 3+ years of experience as a consultant or an in-house expert. Project management skills would be an advantage.
You are used to working with internal and external parties, you are customer oriented and have good interpersonal skills to secure cooperation with different stakeholders. You are a self-propelled and proactive person who can take on and carry responsibility.
Fluent spoken and written English is necessary.
Work permit and visa are required.
The position requires travelling to some extent.
We offer you:
* Great team spirit with friendly colleagues from Sweden and Finland
* A forward leaning and high paced organisation with a higher purpose
* A value driven culture of openness, collaboration, independency and responsibility
* A Scandinavian organization with business travelling within the region
* An interesting and challenging future looking role, that will give you an understanding of
the Oriola Group and excellent opportunities for professional growth in a changing business environment
Terms of Employment:
* This is a permanent position
* We apply a hybrid job model
* This position is based in Stockholm, Enköping or Mölnlycke Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "d17abd02-581b-". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Experis AB
(org.nr 556855-1104) Arbetsplats
Oriola Kontakt
Ann-Catrine Snis +46703775969 Jobbnummer
8879188