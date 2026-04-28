IT Compliance Officer, Solna
PostNord Group AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos PostNord Group AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about turning complex regulations into smart, business-friendly solutions? Do you thrive in environments where structure meets innovation and where your work directly strengthens digital trust across an entire organization?
At PostNord, we are on a mission to build a resilient and transparent cybersecurity landscape that supports our digital transformation. As our new IT Compliance Officer, you will be at the heart of this journey and leading our compliance efforts across NIS2, IT General Controls (ITGC), and ISO/IEC 27001:2022. This is a unique opportunity to shape how we govern, report, and continuously improve our IT security posture across the Nordics.
About the Role
As IT Compliance Officer, you will play a pivotal role in PostNord's CyberSecurity team. You will take ownership of our compliance framework across NIS2, IT General Controls (ITGC), and ISO/IEC 27001:2022, ensuring that our policies, controls, and processes are not only compliant - but effective, scalable and aligned with our business goals.
You will also:
Design and operate an integrated compliance program that enables risk-based reporting to leadership and external stakeholders.
Ensure our controls are well-designed, implemented, and operating effectively - with clear evidence and audit readiness.
Coordinate internal and external audits and act as a trusted point of contact for auditors and regulators.
Collaborate cross-functionally with Legal, Procurement, Finance, HR, and product/solution owners to translate standards into practical, business-friendly controls.
Ensure ITGC governance is followed across key stakeholders, and coordinate control execution, evidence collection, and remediation tracking.
Support OT Security in aligning NIS2 and ISO requirements with operational technology policies and roles.
Deliver quarterly dashboards and insights to the IT Leadership Team and Group Leadership Team, supporting strategic decision-making.
Who are we looking for?
To succeed in this role, you need to be based in the greater Stockholm area, as close collaboration with teams and stakeholders on-site is an important part of the role. We are looking for someone who thrives in a structured environment but knows how to navigate complexity. You bring a pragmatic approach to problem-solving, with a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of structure. Your deep technical knowledge is matched by your ability to communicate clearly and concisely, whether you are presenting to leadership, collaborating with external auditors, or aligning with internal stakeholders. You build trust across departments, foster collaboration, and know how to turn regulatory frameworks into practical, business-friendly solutions that support both compliance and innovation.
A university degree or equivalent experience.
7+ years of experience in information security, IT audit/assurance, or risk with at least 3 years leading compliance or assurance programs.
Expertise in ISMS design and operation, ITGC domains, and control mapping.
Bonus points for certifications such as ISO 27001 Lead Implementer/Auditor, CISA, CISM, or CRISC.
We Offer You
We are a modern, customer-oriented company that cares as much about our employees as we do about our customers. With us, you are offered a varied job in an international environment with constant new challenges and quick decisions. In addition to fair employment conditions according to collective agreements, we offer you:
Flexible hybrid workplace. Watch the film about our office.
Great development opportunities
Great insurance and occupational pension terms
Wellness allowance & opportunity to train at Arken's gym and indoor swimming pool
Employee benefits through PostNord Plus - PostNord 's own personnel foundation
About Us
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region. We are in a constant transformation and work consistently to develop both our offer and our employees, all to achieve our vision of being The favourite carrier of the Nordics. We are PostNord - a fantastic company to work and grow with. Read more at group.postnord.com
Apply
Welcome to submit your application! The selection is ongoing, so please apply as soon as possible. If you have any questions or concerns, please email erkan.kahraman@postnord.com
.
We look forward to hearing from you!
For union representatives, visit: www.postnord.com/fackliga
PostNord offers communications and logistics solutions to, from and within the Nordic region. With our expertise and a unique distribution network, we are developing the basis for tomorrow's communication, e-commerce, distribution and logistics. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare PostNord Group AB
(org.nr 556128-6559)
171 73 SOLNA Arbetsplats
PostNord Group Jobbnummer
9879421