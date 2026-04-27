IT category manager in Boden
Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ) / Elektronikjobb / Boden Visa alla elektronikjobb i Boden
2026-04-27
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ) i Boden
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige
If you thrive at the intersection of technology, strategy, and business impact, this role is an opportunity to truly make your mark with us.
As Category Manager in IT, you will be responsible for driving both strategic and operational procurement initiatives within the IT domain. You will work closely with cross-functional stakeholders to source and implement effective IT solutions, manage supplier relationships, and support the organization with modern, scalable technologies.
This role offers a strong opportunity to influence key technology decisions in a growing industrial environment.
Key Responsibilities
Collaborate with stakeholders across technology, engineering, operations, logistics, and finance to secure optimal IT solutions aligned with business objectives, considering cost, quality, fit, and sustainability.
Develop category strategies, source suppliers, and lead negotiations for IT solutions including cloud services, software, and hardware.
Manage vendor negotiations and contracts.
Build, develop, and maintain strong, long-term supplier relationships.
Implement best practice procurement processes and tools for both strategic sourcing and day-to-day IT procurement.
Evaluate business value, risks, and supplier performance using data-driven analysis.
DETTA SÖKER VI
Master's degree in IT, Business, Finance, Supply Chain, Procurement, or a related field.
Minimum 8 years of procurement experience within relevant IT categories.
Proven experience managing complex and global IT procurement categories, preferably in industrial environments or large-scale digital platforms.
Strong negotiation, influencing, and stakeholder management skills with solid market knowledge.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to operate at all organizational levels.
Self-driven, detail-oriented, adaptable, and a collaborative team player.
Strong project management skills with the ability to prioritize in a fast-changing environment.
Fluency in English is required.
What We Offer
You will join a growing organization where procurement plays a strategic role in enabling innovation, efficient operations, and sustainable growth. The role offers close collaboration with senior stakeholders, exposure to advanced technologies, and the opportunity to make a tangible impact.
This position is a consulting assignment, where you will be employed by StudentConsulting and work on assignment with one of their clients based in Boden, Sweden.
If you have questions you are welcome to contact Emilia.bergstedt@studentconsulting.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ)
(org.nr 556674-7449), https://www.studentconsulting.com
Drottninggatan 4, (visa karta
)
961 35 BODEN Arbetsplats
StudentConsulting Kontakt
Emilia Bergstedt emilia.bergstedt@studentconsulting.com Jobbnummer
9877572