IT Business Operations Manager at Filmstaden!
2023-02-01
Do you want to be part of the journey IT is making and to take an important role in becoming a territorial organization? This in combination with Filmstadens brand promise "We Make Movies Better" which means that you will be an important part of always strive to offer the most memorable and transformative experiences in world-class cinemas!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Du erbjuds:
• Working hands-on in a changing environment, which is something that you enjoy and you are not afraid to take on new areas
• Minimum 1 year backfill with great potential to become permanent
• As a consultant at Academic Work you are offered a great opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future. Read more aboutour offer.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Your accountabilities and responsibilities relate to financial planning and coordination for IT Northern Europe such as:
• Planning and follow-up of budget, actuals and forecast for maintenance and projects
• Reporting and collaboration with service owners and IT Management
• Reporting and collaboration with group IT Business Ops Finance Analyst
• Reporting to Finance both for the territory and group
• Responsibility, coordination and participation in financial administration such as invoice management, cost distribution and supplier contact.
Finally, you are responsible and loyal and maintain a high quality of your work.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Degree in IT/Finance or 3+ years previous work experience from similar roles within IT/Finance
• Experience in Excel and the Office package
• Excellent communication skills in English, both verbal and written
• Good communication skills in Swedish, verbal and written
• We find it meritorious if you have experience as a financial assistant
To be successful within this role we also believe you possess the personal competencies below:
• Communicative
• Solutions-oriented
• Taking responsibility
• Decision-maker
Other facts:
• Start: Immediately
• Work extent: Full time
• Location: Stockholm
