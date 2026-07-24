IT Business Intelligence Analyst - BST GI
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Datajobb / Ludvika Visa alla datajobb i Ludvika
2026-07-24
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
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The opportunity
As a Business Intelligence Analyst within our BST GI Analytics & Data Platform organization, you will play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between complex data and strategic action for our Grid Integration business. You will be responsible for designing and delivering customer-driven BI applications that empower our Business unit-wide teams to make informed decisions. By ensuring that our front-end solutions are scalable, user-friendly, and governed by global standards, you will contribute directly to our digital transformation journey and the ambitious goal of improving business efficiency through data transparency.
How you'll make an impact
Develop and maintain a roadmap for new, customer-driven BI applications, ensuring that design and report interfaces meet the specific needs of our GI projects
Ensure that all BI implementations follow the established structure and guidelines. You will drive Master Data alignment and ensure data validity through rigorous quality assurance and interface management with our data warehouse storage
Actively identify and capture new Business Intelligence demands across the organization, translating business requirements into reusable data flow architectures
Run BI training sessions to empower the organization, managing the application lifecycle through dedicated support, service request resolution, and the proactive use of our ticketing systems
Ensure all initiatives follow PPS (Project Power System) process guidelines, contributing to a transparent and auditable environment that supports both internal goals and regulatory requirements
Your background
Solid Experience in BI design and report development, including a deep understanding of data collection methods and interface management with data warehouse environments
Proven ability to create and maintain reusable data flow architectures and ensure alignment with Master Data management principles
Experience in maintaining existing BI solutions, managing application roadmaps, and utilizing ticket systems to solve service requests and issues
Exceptional skills in identifying business demands and communicating technical structures to non-technical stakeholders, including conducting training sessions for diverse user groups
A firm commitment to following process guidelines (such as PPS) and ensuring that local implementations adhere to global organizational structures and BI guidelines
Focus on data quality assurance and the ability to ensure data validity across complex, large-scale IT initiatives
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay – apply today!
Recruiting Manager Jimmy Cavanagh will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Unionen: Michael Fosselius, +46 107-38 46 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Fredrik Söder, fredrik.soder@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy Sweden, Ludvika Jobbnummer
10010623