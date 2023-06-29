IT Business Analyst in Tax area
2023-06-29
Are you looking for challenges in the IT area where you could utilize your analytical skills and gain new business analyses and technical knowledge?
Then this is an opportunity for you - we are looking for an IT Business Analyst with technical knowledge for Tax area (initially with focus to BEPS 2.0 / Tax Pillar 2 - revolutionary tax system that will be applied to multinational enterprises worldwide).
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
•
Work as the main contact person between cross-functional teams, stakeholders, and users, by applying knowledge of the business domain and IT.
•
Contribute in all areas: to analyse, design, test, and maintain service delivered in Tax Pillar 2 area
•
Participate and/or lead the work of gathering requirements from the business
•
Be responsible and express Product Backlog in terms of Jira User stories with acceptance criteria and other required details
•
Support colleagues in explaining customer needs and business requirements, by applying business and product knowledge
•
Work closely with stakeholders, architects and other team members to define and document business rules and detailed requirements
•
Participate in production support activities: investigate issues, provide consultations to the business users, assist to end-user trainings
•
Have, and continue to gain, good knowledge of the business
What is needed in this role:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in a related field, or a great reason for not having one
• Previous work experience as Business Analyst
• Financial business knowledge combined with a technical understanding
• Experience in Finance domain or Tax or Tax Pillar 2 area preferably with experience from Tax Reporting stream (preferably also experience with Tax Pillar 2 aspects) and very good knowledge on Financial Closing process
• Excellent communication and cooperation skills, ability to visualize and document requirements
• Strong Excel skills
• Experience with Cognos Consolidation solution will be considered as an advantage
• Understanding SQL will be considered as an advantage
• Experience of integrations and data sourcing will be considered as an advantage
• You are fluent in English. Swedish language will be considered as an advantage
Join our team and...
contribute with your engagement and your knowledge in our team's area of responsibility. We are a dynamic team who takes on challenges with a great deal of energy, passion, and innovation. As a Business Analyst you will be an important member of the team. We strive to achieve a good work/life balance and we are always open to new ideas and thoughts helping us to improve as a team. Besides hard work, we always try to find a way to have fun together. In this team you will get your own responsibilities and at the same time have support from your colleagues. Your colleagues are in both Stockholm and Riga" Elita Grigarovia, your future leader.
We look forward to your application at 06.07.2023. the latest.
Location: Riga or Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Elita Grigarovia
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund +46 8 58 59 02 88
If you are to be employed in Latvia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 2150-4100 EUR gross i.e. before taxes and depends on the level of competence and the experience of the candidate. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
