IT Business Analyst for Digital Identity
2023-08-30
Are you passionate about keeping Digital Identities safe? So are we! The Digital Identity team is made up of positive, creative and driven collaborators and we are seeking a like-minded new team member. If you are up for the adventure, we look forward to hearing from you!
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Collaborate and innovate with cross-functional colleagues to develop unique and lasting solutions;
• Participate in the design, implementation and maintenance of commoditized Cyber Security infrastructure for all Swedbank employees;
• Be part of our Scaled Agile journey, using DevSecOps practices to streamline value delivery;
• Work closely with stakeholders and tailor solutions to fit their specific requirements;
• Work in an environment in which you know that you are valued;
• Join a supportive and fun team that values cooperation and excellence.
What is needed in this role:
• A Bachelor's or Master's degree in a related field;
• Excellent communication and planning skills;
• Proficiency in written and oral English;
• Strong self-leadership skills;
• Familiarity with software development and IAM processes;
• The ability to find a way independently while remaining committed to collaboration with colleagues and stakeholders to reach a common goal;
• An appreciation for the opportunity to learn and develop continuously;
• A desire to work in a cooperative and empowering work culture.
At Swedbank we believe that people are our core strength. Our culture is built on respect, inclusion and openness. We support continuous development and enable you to take the lead in your career and find inspiring challenges. We take care of your wellbeing by providing a sustainable and flexible working environment. As an employee you will be part of the Group performance program, offered a company pension plan, optional health insurance, as well as other benefits. We are guided by our values: Open, Simple and Caring. It's all about delivering a positive and unique experience for our customers through collaboration and team-work - together we make a difference.
Join our team and...
Be part of a diverse group of colleagues who are working together to deliver challenging projects, maximize stakeholder value and increase Swedbank's security and competitive advantage. On our team, we support each other, we are humble and we work to have open and productive communication with one another.
As a manager, I love supporting the development of every colleague on our team to reach their full potential. We have a strong team of competent individuals that make a difference through their supportive and collaborative teamwork.
Does this sound like a good fit for you? If so, it would mean a lot to me if you shared a bit about yourself and what makes you the right person to join our team in a cover letter. I look forward to hearing from you!" Jessica Silina, your future leader
We look forward to your application at 18.09.2023 the latest.
Contacts
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Jonas Nyström +46 8 585 946 52
If you are to be employed in Latvia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 2150-3250 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
If you are to be employed in Lithuania, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 2500-3700 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
If you are to be employed in Estonia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 2500-3700 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here! (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-estonia)
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
