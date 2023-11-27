IT Business Analyst/Application Generalist
Job description
The IT Business Analyst/Application Generalist will be supporting the business stakeholders with application requirement assessments, making sure they're aligned to global IT standards and adhering to the company's internal processes. The position is also responsible for creating a well-documented overview of internal IT processes, and existing business processes, maintain communication with key critical functions and translate business requirements as they develop, create a strong plan for IT disaster recovery protocols and align with the business on best practices. The IT Business Analyst/Application Generalist will also work closely with the local IT team to track ongoing initiatives and projects, either locally or globally.
Responsibilities
Work with business stakeholders to gather and document project requirements and create a detailed project document.
Responsible for managing infrastructure documentation, application processes, business processes, including user guides, process maps, training materials.
Ensure all documentation is accurate, up-to-date, and accessible to all relevant stakeholders.
Provide business support, including troubleshooting issues and providing appropriate support to the business stakeholders.
Develop and maintain a comprehensive library of key critical business functions and related processes.
Collaborate with other members of IT to ensure documentation is aligned globally.
Provide regular updates to IT leadership on the status of deliverables.
Ensure all activities follows company policies and procedures.
Respond to and, where appropriate, escalate reported incidents Industry
Qualifications
About the company
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward.
