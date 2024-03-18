IT Business Analyst
2024-03-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Blue Eye AB i Göteborg
, Trollhättan
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Description
At Blue eye Engineering AB, we are more than just an engineering talent supplier; we provide the foundation and stepping stones for your future development in automotive engineering industry.
Established in 2016, our mission has been clear: to support our Global automotive R&D clients by managing highly talented & qualified engineering consultants Internationally & Locally to satisfy the needs.
We have open position for "IT Business Analyst" to work for a premium electric car brand in Gothenburg-Sweden.
As an IT Business Analyst, you are the bridge between the customer/stakeholder and the development team, capturing the requirements in terms of WHAT is needed and WHY. You interface with customers and identify their needs. You are responsible for facilitating the team towards a solution that supports the business requirements. You support Product Owner for product roadmap and delivery planning as well as product prioritization. You interact with various team members, such as solution architect, product developers, and service specialists to provide the right solutions and expertise.
Tasks
• Lead the elicitation, collection and creation of detailed business process.
• Manage stakeholder relationships, fostering positive and productive interactions with key
stakeholders.
• Collect, analyze and document business requirements with a standard method.
• Convert business requirements to implementable development inputs (use case, functional &
non-functional requirements, business rules etc.), with the deliverables as well documented BA
artifacts.
• Drive the assessment and evaluation of existing solutions or SaaS solutions for improvement and enablement needs.
• Illustrate the product idea and requirements by making wireframe drawings.
• Work closely with the development team to ensure the interpretation of requirements, refine the requirements to a needed degree and facilitate the development flow.
• Ensure the development quality via user testing together with business stakeholders.
• Support Product Owner with product backlog management
• Collaborate with project team to ensure alignment of BA deliverables with overall project time
plan and objectives.
Qualifications
• B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Computer Science, Engineering, Industrial Economics or equivalent work
experience
• Proven experience as Business Analyst/ Requirement Engineer /System Analyst / Product Owner
from developing IT applications
• Familiar with IT project management methodologies, both Agile and Waterfall as well as software lifecycle management process and principles
• Advanced understanding and knowledge of business analysis process
• Skilled with business analysis techniques and producing UML BA artifacts
• Good technical knowledge and understanding of application's best practice
• Excellent documentation skills
• Proficiency with tools such as O365 suite and Jira
• Good product development leadership and stakeholder management skills
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
We always have challenging assignments waiting for skilled and dedicated engineers, so we invite you to join the team and be part of our family. Ersättning
