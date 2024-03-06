IT Business Analyst
Danda AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-03-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Danda AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Lysekil
, Varberg
, Falkenberg
eller i hela Sverige
As an IT Business Analyst, you will join the Enterprise Digital department within Digital Development & Operations (DDO). We are in a journey, together as a global team, establishing ZEEKR in Europe and Globally with digital capabilities.
The overall DDO vision is to be an innovator, a transformative leader, and an enabler for reaching our business objectives. The area of Enterprise digital consists of several product areas which are: Collaboration, Big data, Cloud & Devops, Enterprise architecture, PMO, Information security and Service portfolio.
The assignment serves ZEEKR US Aftermarket digital project which aims to build digital capabilities for enabling seamless and highly automated aftermarket service for fleet vehicles.
As an IT Business Analyst, you are the bridge between the customer/stakeholder and the development team, capturing the requirements in terms of WHAT is needed and WHY. You interface with customers and identify their needs. You are responsible for facilitating the team towards a solution that supports the business requirements. You support Product Owner for product roadmap and delivery planning as well as product prioritization. You interact with various team members, such as solution architect, and delivery lead and SW engineers to provide the right solutions and expertise
Responsibilities and Deliveries:
Lead the elicitation, collection and creation of detailed business process.
Manage stakeholder relationships, fostering positive and productive interactions with key stakeholders.
Collect, analyze and document business requirements with a standard method.
Covert business requirements to implementable development inputs (use case, functional & non-functional requirements, business rules etc.), with the deliverables as well documented BA artifacts.
Drive the assessment and evaluation of existing solutions or SaaS solutions for improvement and enablement needs.
Illustrate the product idea and requirements by making wireframe drawings.
Work closely with the development team to ensure the interpretation of requirements, refine the requirements to a needed degree and facilitate the development flow.
Ensure the development quality via user testing together with business stakeholders.
Support Product Owner with product backlog management
Collaborate with project team to ensure alignment of BA deliverables with overall project time plan and objectives.
Qualifications and skills required for the assignment
B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Computer Science, Engineering, Industrial Economics or equivalent work experience
Proven experience as Business Analyst/ Requirement Engineer /System Analyst / Product Owner from developing IT applications
Familiar with IT project management methodologies, both Agile and Waterfall as well as software lifecycle management process and principles
Advanced understanding and knowledge of business analysis process
Skilled with business analysis techniques and producing UML BA artifacts
Good technical knowledge and understanding of application's best practice
Excellent documentation skills
Proficiency with tools such as Jira, Confluence, Miro and Balsamiq
Good product development leadership and stakeholder management skills
Personal attributes
You are the kind of person that thrives in an environment where everything is not set and gets inspired from defining and implementing solutions. You are pragmatic, self-driven, curious, and flexible with a "we'll find a way"-attitude.
Excellent communication skills
Ability to drive an independent product stream within the context of a broader team project
Comfortable with navigating ambiguous and evolving situations
Proactive, self-starter and ability to manage multiple tasks effectively
A team-oriented approach and with a flexible mindset
Fluent in English and with Chinese language as a plus
The team is located in Göteborg, Lindholmen but works with teams and stakeholders all over the world Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Danda AB
(org.nr 559069-2249) Arbetsplats
Danda Jobbnummer
8521252