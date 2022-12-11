IT Business Analyst
Tara IT is a Swedish IT consultancy, building applications for our customers based on the latest technologies. We are builders at heart with the ambition to deliver high quality technical solutions to our customers.
As a IT Business Analyst you will be working closely with the whole team. Your responsibilities and job tasks will include but not limited to creating and improving existing processes, workflows and work routines. You will be running weekly meetings and follow up on set action points.
We are looking for a Business Analyst with good communication skills, is self driven and flexible. In order to be successful in the role, you would need to have a positive attitude, ability to see the whole picture and make sure our solutions and deliveries are quality-assured.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-09
E-post: maruf@tarait.se
