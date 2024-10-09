IT Business Analyst - Reporting & Analytics
Make ideas come to life.
For us, going to work every day has an even greater purpose than putting the latest product or technology on the market. It is about improving the everyday lives of millions. By staying humble and open for new ideas - we can push the boundaries for cooking, cleaning and wellbeing at home. But to keep doing so, we need more people who want to innovate and re-imagine what life at home can be.
IT Business Analyst - Reporting & Analytics
We are looking for an IT Business Analyst managing analytics and reporting demands in the commercial domain BA EA. You will be a key IT contact point for different business organizations (Sales, Trade Operations, Product Lines) working closely with the business to support the definition and implementation of analytics requirements within the Electrolux application landscape based on Qlik Sense, Power and SAP Business Warehouse.
The role will work within the IT teams managing the backlog of demands in the Sales operations reporting and support the Analytics roadmap. This entails both launch new reporting as well as help the business organization understand how to leverage technology in the best way to innovate and simplify the Electrolux business.
The role requires a strong understanding of Sales operations and IT aspects as well as an innovative & collaborative mind-set. It is expected that the person in this role can independently drive and organize the activities required to execute the agreed plan from IT point of view. A successful candidate should be able to mix both strategic understanding of long-term vision with hands on operational implementation tasks.
This is a full-time position based in our Electrolux Global Headquarters in Stockholm/Stadshagen, a modern and inspiring office setting where over 1700 people and 75+ nationalities shape living for the better every day
A REGULAR DAY AT WORK
Your task as IT Business Analyst in Reporting & Analytics will be to:
• Lead IT implementations of new reporting or revision of existing ones based on business requirements in Sales operations area.
• Manage relationship with internal developers, Global Data Platform team and external vendors and driving the prioritization of backlog items based on the business input.
• Manage contracts with external vendors to secure external resources based on annual budget and quarterly audit.
• Governance, maintenance, and continuous optimization of reports in the Commercial domain together with the business stakeholders.
• Actively support Sales User Group initiatives and collaboration by proposing and analyzing the requirements for business and IT process improvements
• Support the business in IT initiatives to transform the Commercial function from a Cost Centre into a Profit Centre.
• Analyze and scope the area of reporting, working with business sponsors to clarify the level and complexity of the business analysis effort needed for IT related initiatives
• Coordinate external parties (e.g. external developments) to ensure quality of service both for new implementations and in escalations relating to support of existing solutions.
• Ensure proper and up-to-date documentation and knowledge sharing in particular on the delivery of external partners.
YOU ARE:
• Are a strong performer. Willing to work in a high pressure and delivery oriented team
• Able to manage multiple initiatives in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment
• Autonomous. Able to work independently and focus on deliverables and business priorities
• Team player. You enjoy working in cross-cultural and across geographies teams
Flexible. You have the ability to deal with uncertainty and work in a stressful situation whilst remaining calm and clear thinking
• Structured and organized
• Willing to travel when needed
YOU HAVE:
• Work experience of minimum two years in a tech analytic role, with very good knowledge of Reporting tools. Knowledge of at least one of the following solutions: Qlik Sense, MS Power BI and SAP BW
