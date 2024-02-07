IT Associate Director Infrastructure
2024-02-07
With innovative research and advanced manufacturing processes, Cambrex enables our customers to improve the quality of life for patients worldwide. At Cambrex, you become part of an organization that makes things happen every day. We who work at Cambrex find it inspiring to be surrounded by knowledgeable colleagues who all take great responsibility and contribute to the company's success.
Through cross-functional collaboration across the departments, different professional groups meet and together we drive development forward.
We are now strengthening our IT organization and are looking for you who want to become the tech lead for Cambrex Employee Productivity and Infrastructure in Europe. In this role, you'll drive and coordinate the IT infrastructure with a focus on Europe, but you will cooperate globally within the team. You'll be stationed in Karlskoga but work towards, and with, the entire global team. Travel within Europe will be a part of your role.
Based on your background, you will be the main point of contact and product owner within one or more IT Productivity and infrastructure products, for example: Cloud services such as Azure, on-prem services such as VMware, communication services such as LAN, WAN, Firewalls, workplace devices services such as mobile device management, end-user computing, directory services, and productivity tools such as Microsoft 365, email, file service, etc.
You will be the Tech Lead and coordinate the European team, ensuring the daily operations, lifecycle management, project delivery, as well as ensuring end-user support to Cambrex sites.
The EP&I team is working with infrastructure technologies on a global scale, and our goal is to unify Cambrex with standardized solutions.
Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in high-pressure situations and balance operationaltasks with long-term strategic technology and security initiatives.
Develop and maintain multiple project plans; define scope and objectives for technology initiatives.
You have preferably at least 3 years of experience in a leading role and at least 7 years in the IT infrastructure area.
You have experience in operational and project budgets.
Preferably you have experience in managing computer systems in a GxP environment and from working in SAFe Agile managed organization.
You are a person who feels comfortable in communicating verbally and written, in both English and Swedish.
We are looking for an individual who has a bachelor's degree in information system, computer science or closely related field, or work experience that is considered equal.
For more information about the role contact Manager Tommi Leppämäki, tel: 0761338476
For more information about the recruitment process contact Viktor Elfman, HR Business Partner: 0737055159.
The selection process takes place continously throughout the recruitment process.
