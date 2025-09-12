IT Architect Energy Business
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Job Description
Are you ready to take on the challenge of shaping the future of energy assets? As an IT Architect - at Vattenfall, you will play a pivotal role in driving our mission of achieving fossil free living within one generation. By optimizing and innovating our IT landscape, you will contribute to increasing efficiency and sustainably. Your expertise will contribute to a smarter, more resilient energy system, making a real impact on the environment.
What will you do?
You will become part of a central and internationally operating IT hub of IT Architects, where each individual has a focus on a specific part of our energy business. You will play a crucial role in steering our strategic projects to successful execution through fit-for-purpose architecture. Your responsibilities will include consulting, supporting and educating the business on IT, integration, and data strategies. With your solid understanding of IT security, you will support our mission critical environment in the evolving and changing business we are operating in. You will build up business knowledge to become the go-to expert for advancing our IT landscape.
In this role, you will:
Guide strategic projects to successful execution with fit-for-purpose architecture
Consult and educate the business on IT, integration, and data strategies
Support in adopting secure IT practices
Drive the adoption of data mesh in collaboration with the business
Help grow our Enterprise thinking and establish standards and architecture principles
Act as a trusted advisor, enabling operating models through technology, even if it requires radical change
By fostering strong interactions with internal and external stakeholders, you will help shape the future of our IT landscape. Your ability to translate complex challenges into actionable insights will inspire your colleagues and drive the continuous improvement of our operations.
Qualifications
Who are you
You are an experienced professional with a strong background in IT architecture, ideally with a business focus on asset-intensive industries such as Energy, Water, Industry, or Automotive. With at least 10+ years of relevant experience, you bring a deep understanding of IT security, integration topics, and data strategies. Your academic degree in IT or a related field has equipped you with the theoretical knowledge, while your practical experience has honed your skills in implementing fit-for-purpose architectures.
You have successfully navigated the complexities of international environments. Your ability to communicate effectively with both IT and non-IT colleagues at various levels within the organization sets you apart. You thrive in dynamic, ever-changing environments and are adept at translating complex problems into actionable insights for the Management Board.
Key qualifications we are looking for:
Extensive experience as an Architect or Consultant
Deep IT knowledge and experience with IT architecture and frameworks
Comfortable communicating complex ideas to both technical and non-technical audiences
Ability to thrive in an ever-changing environment and direct complex problems into concise actions for leadership
Your ability to build trust and drive change will be essential in this role, as you help shape the future of our business through innovative IT solutions.
Additional Information
Join us in Luleå or Stockholm and become part of a team dedicated to creating fossil-free energy within one generation. Enjoy a challenging, international work environment, a central office location with easy access to public transport, and a healthy work-life balance. Submit your application, including your CV, in English via our website. For more information, contact Folmer Koper via folmer1.koper@vattenfall.com
At Vattenfall, we value diversity and welcome all applicants.
Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
117 56 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
