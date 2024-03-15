IT Architect
2024-03-15
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
We are looking for an engineer committed to IT Architecture to join our cross functional team, Onboard Security & IT Architecture. As an IT Architect on Kockums you will be working with onboard IT systems in our submarine and surface ship projects. You will work closely with our system engineering teams, to make sure that the IT infrastructure onboard is well designed in accordance to the operational needs.
Our products consist of many systems, both developed in house and procured and integrated in a complex distributed environment.
The main tasks are:
* IT architecture design, development and verification
* Supporting system engineers in the product development process
* Review and analysis of technical IT solutions
* Create IT architectural documentation e.g. descriptions, instructions and policies
You will work from our centrally located and coastal office in Malmö. The work may involve some business travel, both within Sweden and abroad.
Your profile
We are looking for a person with great communicative skills to collaborate with many different stakeholders in our cross functional environment. You have the knowledge to convert requirements and analysis into technical solutions. We are looking for a great colleague that will fit into our group of open minded individuals constantly sharing our knowledge and experience!
Who you are is of great value for us in our selection process. So straight out of school or with experience, you might be the one for us.
Required skills:
* A university degree or equivalent experiences in IT, engineering, software or similar areas
* Knowledge and experience in IT architecture
* Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English, verbal and written
Desired skills:
* Knowledge and experience from working with IT architecture or IT infrastructure
* Experience from working with product development
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
If you have any questions about the job, don 't hesitate to contact
Mattias Bruzelius, recruiting manager +46 734 18 87 49
