IT Architect
2023-06-29
At HMS Industrial Networks, we value the tremendous contributions of our employees, and we recognize that it is our people that make HMS successful. We work hard to maintain our vibrant, innovative, and welcoming culture, and we strive to support our staff as they grow and develop both personally and professionally.
Our team Digital Development within HMS Global IT are now looking for a Senior Solution Architect, which also can take on the Enterprise responsibility, to join our team. This is a rare opportunity where you have the chance to become a key person in an organization with an exciting road map and get the opportunity to build new solutions with the latest technologies.
Are you a highly motivated IT Architect ready to contribute to HMS success story? HMS is a rapidly growing company, so agility, flexibility and resourcefulness is a must.
ABOUT THE ROLE
As an architect within Digital Development, you will be responsible for the solutions built in our integration layer and custom developed applications, and the Global IT landscape.
You will be in close contact with the business stake holder to design the best solutions for the applications in our scope.
This is a hybrid position where we see that you can visit our HQ in Halmstad at least 2 times a week.
Examples of responsibilities and tasks:
• Be the tech lead for a DevOps team consistent of 3-6 developers.
• Act as enterprise architecture for all IT solutions within Global Digital IT
• Implementation-to-Decommission responsibility for solutions built in the organization.
• Make sure we have a secure and cost-conscious setup of the configuration and hosting of the applications etc.
• Set vision and road map for our existing and future solutions together with the business
• Make sure we have functioning CI/CD pipelines for a smooth deployment process.
• Be responsible for that we continuously improve our solutions in a structured way and have necessary documentation
ABOUT YOU
We highly value that you are self-propelled and willing to move forward. You can mitigate the problems which might occur in the daily work independently or with your team and take responsibility for the design and solution built.
Competencies required:
• Minimum 5 years of experience from software development and/or solution architecture.
• Minimum 3 years of experience from working with integrations
• Experience from designing and implementing Azure serverless solutions
• Experience from designing and building distributed services
• Good knowledge and experience from Agile ways of working
• Experience as a tech lead or similar leadership role
• Good knowledge in how to automate build/deploy pipelines for efficient time-to-market
• You have proven record of being a team player as well as a leader
• Fluent in both Swedish and English
Beneficial but not a must:
• Competence within MS Dynamics 365 F&O and/or experience from integration towards it
• Azure DevOps
ABOUT US
At HMS, we believe that connecting matters in everything from making machines talk to engaging with our customers. Our state-of-the-art technology provides a fast and easy way to network millions of industrial devices all over the world. From factory automation to connected buildings, remote solutions, and future technologies, we provide innovative solutions that save you time and money creating a more productive and sustainable world. HMS stands for Hardware Meets Software TM.
HMS is a truly international company, and we like to think that we share a common culture. Heart, Mind and Soul is a summary of how we do things (makes for a pretty good abbreviation too).
Welcome to HMS, this is HMS!
ABOUT THE EMPLOYMENT AND THE APPLICATION
Due to upcoming summer vacations, this position will be available for application until Aug 13. We will start conducting interviews by the end of August.
If you want to know more about the role, please contact recruiting manager Henrik Stridh, hest@hms.se
. If you want to know more about the recruitment process, please contact HR Sandra Opperud, saop@hms.se
.
