IT Architect 2511

IBM Client Innovation Center Sweden AB is a wholly owned subsidiary of IBM. A fast-paced and dynamic work environment that appears to be both necessary and creating value for our clients through the services we offer. Our head office is in Malmö. IBM Client Innovation Center Sweden AB works with clients in most industries. You will gain further in depth knowledge in several areas, offers and services and you will work with experienced consultants in the world's largest IT companies. One thing is certain, you will develop and grow, by your colleagues, mentors and through the training you will receive. Want to use your technical training and make a real difference? If you are passionate about technology and want to realize your ideas into solutions for our customers, then hang on and become one of us at the IBM Client Innovation Center Sweden AB
An IT Architect defines the structures of solutions and architectures to address client business problems. They understand client needs and business constraints, works in levels of abstraction, applies industry knowledge and leverages appropriate business elements and information technology to address those needs.
Primary Responsibilities:
• Work with technical and business teams to evaluate new and emerging technologies, vendors and business models
• Identify opportunities to integrate new technologies and business models into existing products and services
• Work with project teams to create deployment plans, document architecture, business requirements and system interaction diagrams for implementing new technologies, products, services and/or business model
• Identify the necessary change activities (i.e. deployment approaches) to ensure successful deployment and adoption of business and technology solutions
• Seek to understand and apply applicable enterprise deployment and design methodologies and processes in own work and work of others
• Ability to manage multiple deliverables and projects and prioritize work accordingly
• Work within matrixed teams and with partners (internal and external) to deliver solutions
• Maintain and support application infrastructure
• Ability to execute tasks and document actions taken assigned in an IT trouble ticket application
Desired Experience:
The incumbent should have experience in atleast one of the technology streams as listed below. In case the profile is shortlisted for further rounds, details about the role will be shared as well.
SAP Stream:
7+ years of experience in technologies like SAP CRM, SAP ECC, Hybris, SAP ABAP, S/4 HANA, HANA DB and SAP Cloud platform cross multiple SAP domains (legacy, HANA, SAP cloud platform). Should have relevant experience in Integration concepts and middleware technologies like SAP Process Integration (SAP PI), BPM, BRM, Cloud Platform Integration (CPI), EDI and API Management. Should have experience with SAP Cloud Platform services like CPI, Open connectors, API & Integration advisor for Integration requirements. Must have experience in integrating cloud systems like Ariba, C4C, SuccessFactors with ERP core.
Business Intelligence Stream:
7+ years of experience in technologies like Python, Mongo and Teamcity, SSAS Tabular Cubes, Azure Dev-Ops, Automation and Cloud deployments. Person should have sound knowledge in creating tabular models using DAX queries, Standard time intelligence functions. Exposure in SSIS, SSAS, SSRS design & development. Very good knowledge in SQL, DWBI; Knowledge in Power BI, Azure BI will be helpful. Person should be experienced in end-to-end DW design, development and implementation along with knowledge on data modelling techniques and DW Concepts. Knowledge in implementing hierarchies, relationships and roles, and calculated Measures and dimension tables.
Development stream:
7+ years of experience in technologies like Java, Spring booth Microservices, Message queues like Kafka, Tririga integration.
Minimum 7 years of experience in analysis, design, development, and application deployment of large-scale Java centric enterprise applications Minimum 7 years of deep developer experience in TRIRIGA and/or other IWMS application. Experience in J2EE (JSP, Servlets, EJB, XML, JavaScript, Java) and/or .Net. Working knowledge of RDBMS platforms and SQL including ORACLE, MS SQL Server and/or Sybase SQL Anywhere. Experience in BIRT, Crystal Reports
7+ years of experience with Middle-ware tools (ParaSoft SOA , SOAP-Ui ), open source testing tools (Selenium, JMeter & Jenkins). Should have experience in working with CI/CD tools Dockers and Kubernetes. Managing GitHub for code repository and command lines for automation test execution in Continues Integration (CI). Should be experienced in Sterling Order Management, Inventory Visibility, Order Fulfillment, Delivery Modules and options on Sterling, Order Deviations. Must have experience in Sterling Technology related solutioning, designing, development, configuration and customization and have end to end knowledge of the Sterling Technology solution.
