IT Analyst to Major Bank!
2024-02-13
Have you recently graduated in computer science and want to work with data analysis and shaping technical solutions? If you're also communicative and willing to try new things, you could be exactly who we're looking for!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As an IT analyst, you will be responsible for analyzing and documenting technical requirements within the banking and finance industry. You will collaborate closely with various stakeholders, present your findings, and support solutions with in-depth technical understanding and problem-solving. This is a long-term position and you will be employed by Academic Work.
You are offered
• Being part of the largest financial group in the Nordic region and one of Europe's largest banks.
• Working with international teams in an inspiring work environment that provides opportunities to develop your skills and your career.
• A dedicated consultant manager from Academic Work who will support and coach you in your future career.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Analyze and document technical requirements, engaging with stakeholders across the bank and presenting findings.
• Capture functional and non-functional requirements utilizing established frameworks and tools such as BPMN.
• Collaborate closely with architecture, potentially conducting data analysis and modeling to support solution design.
• Maintain organization thorough documentation, and actively seek feedback to improve discovery and implementation in a dynamic environment.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Bachelor's or master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field
• Really good written and spoken English skills
• Experience in gap-analysis and requirement management
• Knowledge in Confluence and JIRA
• Basic understanding of writing user stories
• Knowledge of Swedish or Danish is a plus
• It is considered a merit if you have bank experience
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Structured
• Self-sufficient
• Communicative
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
