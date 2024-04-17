IT Analyst - Information Capability
2024-04-17
We are looking for a Senior IT Analyst - Information Capability.
The Senior IT Analyst will primarily focus on analyzing and designing solutions for both tactical and strategic initiatives within the organization.
Responsibilities include
Analyzing proposed solutions to assess feasibility, efficiency, and alignment with business goals.
Designing datastore layers to ensure optimal data storage and access.
Understanding and documenting business requirements in the required format.
Creating High-Level Models (HLMs) and mapping documents for solution visualization.
Serving as a liaison between the Product Owner and development team to facilitate clear communication.
Requirements
10+ years of IT project experience.
Minimum 4 years in a Senior IT Analyst role.
Proficiency in solution analysis and design.
Strong understanding of database architecture and data management principles.
Excellent communication and problem-solving skills.
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or related field; advanced degrees/certifications preferred.
Start date: 2024-05-01
End date: 2024-12-31
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Required language: English
