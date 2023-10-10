IT Administrator for our client in Södertälje!
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-10-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
, Strängnäs
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2023-10-10Arbetsuppgifter
Our client is in need of an IT Administrator who will work with entitlement management. In this assignment you will be included in a small team. The team focuses on moving access administration from one tool to the other and also goes in the direction of role-based access control. Your main job assignment is to move the required information from one system to the other, by creating new roles for the data.
Requirements
• Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
Meritorious
It is a plus if you have an understanding in: IIQ, ServiceNow, Identity & Access Management, IT Security, Active Directory and/or MS Office.
Tillträde och ansökan
Start date: 2023-11-01
End date: 2024-10-31
Deadline: 2023-10-13
Location: Södertälje (onsite/hybrid/offsite)
Contact person: +46 790 062 711
Selections and interviews are ongoing!Om företaget
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "471". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://swaysourcing.com/ Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Jobbnummer
8180756