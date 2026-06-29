IT Administrator
Amerikanska Ambassaden / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Amerikanska Ambassaden i Stockholm
The U.S. Mission in Sweden is seeking eligible and qualified applicants for the IT Administrator in the Diplomatic Technology (DT) office.
Duties:
The Information Technology (IT) Administrator is a member of the Diplomatic Technology (DT) team and is responsible for administering and supporting mission IT systems to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information technology resources. The position provides Tier 1 and Tier 2 technical support to customers, manages user accounts and system access, maintains network and communications infrastructure, and supports enterprise applications, cloud services, and endpoint devices. The incumbent performs system administration, troubleshooting, configuration management, and cybersecurity-related activities while ensuring compliance with Department standards and policies. The role also provides IT support for official events, conference technologies, and visiting VIPs, while contributing to technology projects, knowledge management initiatives, contingency planning, and mission-wide cybersecurity efforts. Collaboration with customers, service providers, and cross-functional teams is essential to delivering reliable, secure, and innovative technology services across the Mission.
Requirements:
Experience:
A minimum of 2 years of experience in computer networking operations, network management or utilization of computer systems.
Language:
English - Fluent; speaking/reading/writing
Swedish - Rudimentary knowledge; speaking/reading/writing
Education Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Electrical Engineering, Library and Data Science/Analytics, Audio/Visual Communications and Technology or related major is required. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Amerikanska Ambassaden
Dag Hammarskjölds Väg 31 (visa karta
)
115 89 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Amerikanska Ambassaden Jobbnummer
9982287