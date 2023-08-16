Issr Needs An Experienced Teacher In Physical And Health Education (phe)
Stockholm utvecklas och förändras för framtiden. Våra ambitioner är höga. Nu söker vi dig som vill vara med och forma morgondagens Stockholm.
MYP Physical and Health Education teacher at ISSR
Allmän information:
The International School of the Stockholm Region is a publicly funded international school in Stockholm.
The school runs the International Baccalaureate's curricula. The Primary Years Program (PYP) is offered to students from 5-11 years of age, the Middle Years Program (MYP) is offered to students from 11-16 and the Diploma Program (DP) is available for students from 16-19 year of age. The school's language of instruction is English for all subjects.
Job description:
ISSR needs an experienced teacher in Physical and Health Education (PHE) to teach in the Middle Years Programme (MYP). This position is a part-time temporary cover during the fall term 2023. The position is 65% over five days, but it can be full-time if combined with teaching Science.
All documentation and communication at ISSR is carried out in English.
Responsibilities also include:
- Planning high quality lessons and ongoing documentation of student achievement according to the IB standards.
- Maintaining ongoing parent/school communication
- Planning with colleagues across the school, both in and beyond the MYP
- Participate in school activities (assemblies, evening events, conferences, etc.)
Requirements:
- Qualified PE teacher with a degree in physical education for ages 11-15 and/or 6-10
- Professional level written and spoken English
Other qualifications may include:
- MYP or IB training and/or experience
- Additional teacher certification to teach Science for grades 6-9
• part-time 65%
• temporary,
• Start date: as soon as possible
