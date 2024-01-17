IS Process Specialist
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
You will be a part of ABB Measurement & Analytics, Business Line Force Measurement in Västerås, which is a division within the Process Automation business area. We develop and provide a comprehensive range of force and dimension measurement products designed to improve control, productivity and quality in a wide variety of processes and industries. Our unique measuring technologies are well suited for harsh environments which has provided us with a long track record of satisfied customers. We are world leading within these business areas with a large market share over the world. "We proudly measure things others can't", and with your help the customer value will improve even further!
As an IS Process Specialist, you will be a part of the Quality Department and support the business in matters related to the IS environment, with focus on SAP. You will act as a first line support in business process related matters regarding SAP environment. You will lead and participate in IS process improvements related to the business IS environment, including implementing new IS tools, improving current ones, and ensuring functionality and uptime. You will also be identifying, proposing, and implementing SAP updates and changes needed. You will collaborate with a team applying broad Information Systems technology knowledge and expertise to aid global business needs and help solve difficult topics.
Your responsibilities
First line support in business process related matters regarding SAP environment.
Understand business processes and change requirements and turn those into change requests of SAP solutions.
Utilizing your knowledge of SAP Systems technology and business requirements to guide colleagues in implementation and operation.
Supporting the installation, management, maintenance and optimization of SAP related issues.
Provide assistance and guidance during installation of new Information Systems solutions/services or improvements to existing ones.
Delivering Information Systems solutions/services according to agreements, on time and on budget and according to responsibility specifications.
Consulting with relevant stakeholders across the business to give advice, ensuring compliance with ABB Information Systems enterprise architecture.
Providing leadership to temporary work teams, guiding and monitoring task completion, disseminating expert knowledge and advice.
Your background
Good knowledge of SAP.
Previous experience of working with SAP and how SAP can support the business processes.
Previous experience as 1:st line support or working as IS support.
Ability to work independently and manage multiple demands on your time, in cross-functional, virtual and international teams.
A collaborative, self-driven, solutions- and customer-service-oriented approach and strong written and spoken communication skills.
Fluently speaking and writing in Swedish and English.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Jessica Nordvall, +46 727 18 00 83 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives Sveriges Ingenjörer: Jan Onsten, +46 705 32 22 58; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Medina Grozdanic, +46 724 64 46 98.
Apply today and help us change together the course of an entire industry. Please note that the selection process is ongoing. The position can therefore be assigned before final application date which is 2024-02-29.
