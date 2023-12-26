IS Application Tester-D
Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-12-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for an IS Application Tester-D in Västerås.
Description:
Apply application knowledge combined with business process experience to new or changed IS solutions/services to test and verify their functionality and performance. Supports delivery of the appropriate IS solution/service according to agreed Service Level Agreements (SLAs), in time, in budget and at quality by testing the functionality and performance.
We are looking for a Software Quality Specialist with several years' experience, preferably from testing in large complex systems. You will work with a team of QA's to make sure quality lives in all parts of our product and our agile software development process. You are curious, structured and highly communicative. You will conduct software tests by sitting down with our newly developed GUI in your hands, in the same way as our customer do, and manually put the applications to test. You will work together with our senior QA's to push the complete system to its boundaries before approving our software for release.
Our SCADA (Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition) product, Network Manager, utilize several redundant back end/middle layer servers accessed from several different applications. It is near real-time system with a huge database, high demands on redundancy, availability, security and data acquisition/storage. It is used by different countries to operate their entire power grid.
As a person you have a QA-mindset; you are curious and want to explore every corner of a new thing/feature put in your hand, you are stubborn and when other people stops because it works you keep digging to prove it does not. You are structured and can trace back and explain afterwards to other people what was proved not to be working in your tests. You are highly communicative and build relations with developers and other stakeholder and can explain complex things in an easy way.
Responsibilities within the role
• Run test scenarios and system tests to ensure quality before release.
• Write new test scenarios to assure system and functions meet with requirements.
• Be active in setting up test strategies and test plans.
• Verify correction of bugs.
• Be part of improving the quality assurance processes to ensure a good product.
• Support and assist others in your team when needed.
• Communicate with internal and external stakeholders to understand functionality and customer issues to be able to reproduce and report them.
Preferred experience
• Holds a Master or bachelor's degree within computer science, electrical engineering or similar.
• Several years' experience of testing SW applications, preferably in large complex systems.
• Experience from working in different software development processes and familiar with necessary considerations when it comes to creating software with quality.
• Used to work with different agile methods and recognize roles, rules and best-practices.
• Holds knowledge about agile frameworks such as SCRUM or SAFE.
• Different test methodologies and strategies within software development are well known.
• Certified tester within ISTQB or similar.
• Fluent in English. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-22
E-post: kuntal.biswas@co-workertech.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "IS Application Tester-D". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB
(org.nr 556803-6585)
Virkesvägen 12 (visa karta
)
120 30 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8354547