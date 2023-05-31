IS Application Specialist for future assignments in Ludvika!
Adecco Sweden AB / Datajobb / Ludvika Visa alla datajobb i Ludvika
2023-05-31
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige
We are currently seeking for an talented and experienced Application Specialist with a VMware background for future consulting assignments in Ludvika! This is an exciting opportunity for an individual with experience in operation and development of VMware vCloud to contribute to driving project success.
About the role
As a Information application specialist your responsibilities will include, providing technical support for installations, patching, configuration, and updates to virtual infrastructure.As well s collaborating with team members, software vendors, and technical staff to develop, design, implement, and improve systems. Coordinating with team members and other groups to provide Windows Server and administration support for daily operations, including installation, configuration, troubleshooting, and maintenance of systems, software, network and port configuration, host-based firewalls, and peripherals. Your responsibilities may also include:
• Creating, upgrading, and maintaining VMware ESX and virtual sessions.
• Performance and capacity management on VMware servers, including complex health checks.
• Administering rights on VM Infrastructure.
• Setting up resource pools and VMware Distributed Resource Scheduler (DRS) clusters, along with resource management and monitoring.
• ESX Server installation and configuration, including virtual switches, network connections, port groups, and storage configuration.
About you
To excel in this role, we expect you to have the following qualifications and qualities:
• Deep knowledge of VMware and VMware administration running on ESXi platforms.
• Experience in complex system environments and supporting enterprise-class Data Centers.
• Hands-on experience with physical server installations.
• Expert knowledge of Virtualization, including VMware vSphere, vRealize Automation, vRealize Operations, vRealize Log Insight, and vRealize Suite Lifecycle Manager.
• Knowledge of TCP/IP, DHCP, DNS, AD group policies, backup technologies, and ITIL processes.
• Strong team player with excellent communication skills.
Contact
If you have any technical issues with the application process, please contact info@adecco.se
. If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact the responsible recruiter:
Fredrika Holm at Fredrika.Holm@adecco.se
Welcome with your application!
Keywords: VMware vCloud Engineer | ITIL process | Backup technologies | vRelaize Automation | Ludvika | Adecco | Vmware | ESXi platforms | virtualization | vSphere | vRealize Operations | vRealize Log Insight | TCP/IP| DHCP | DNS | AD group policies | Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ref-42166". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), http://www.adecco.se/ Kontakt
Business Manager
Fredrika Holm Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Adecco Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7838489