Ipco Searching For Production Manager
2023-12-18
IPCO is the industrial process solutions company that touches the lives of everyone, everywhere - from food to flooring, powder paint to paper, solar cells to semiconductors. We are a 650-strong global team who design, build and service innovative equipment and steel belts for businesses seeking to enable the green transition with sustainable, large-scale production. Join a company that has been leading the way in industrial processing solutions since 1901 and develop a long-term, stimulating career, with plenty of opportunities to make your mark. You'll work in an expert team with colleagues who have a passion for performance and a commitment to innovating for the future. And you'll develop new skills and capabilities as you help to maximize our customers' success.
We are currently in an exciting phase of expanding our operations with a brand-new facility in Forsbacka, in addition to our established production site in Sandviken. Are you seeking a diverse leadership role leading continuous improvement and ensuring operational excellence in production methods? If so, we are looking for a Production Manager to lead our production site in Sandviken and oversee the relocation of production to our cutting-edge facility in Forsbacka.
About the Job
As a production manager, your responsibilities lie in evolving production in our factories with a keen eye for business acumen and a commitment to quality. Safety and risk management is your highest priority. In this position, you have the opportunity to take the lead in developing a production line that is sustainable, efficient, and competitive through training, learning, and operational excellence by utilizing the skills of your team and available technology, IT, and AI.
You'll carry full responsibility for personnel, results, and operations within the production sections with a primary focus:
• EHS/Work Environment
• Quality
• Delivery
• Cost/Productivity
Our production site follows the LEAN methodology and believes in continuous improvement with a robust and pragmatic philosophy. We hope you, like us, are committed to perpetual improvement and finding environmentally friendly solutions. You'll play a vital role in establishing an organizational structure, fostering a positive work culture, and providing ongoing training to your team to enhance day-to-day operations. Your responsibilities include implementing effective strategies and collaborating closely with the management team. You'll manage a production organization of around 70 employees with two subordinate production leaders.
About You:
For this role, we're looking for someone with a civil engineering degree or equivalent education and preferably a background in technical production within process-oriented organizations. Experience in work management in a production environment, strong leadership skills, and the ability to motivate and develop a team are required. You should be well-versed in production capacity planning and resource allocation. You can analyze and improve production processes to maximize efficiency and cut costs. Another essential part of the role is a good understanding of quality control and safety standards, as it's our top priority. Your toolbox should include knowledge and experience managing improvement work, LEAN, and business systems. Our company requires fluent English proficiency, both written and spoken.
We see you as a person with a natural inclination towards achieving goals and a mindset focused on producing desired outcomes. Our workplace culture is progressive, with continual improvements in our daily routine. If you are attracted to such an environment and capable of working independently to set tasks and ensure their completion, we would like you to join our team. Your contribution will be pivotal in keeping us innovative and proactive in the manufacturing industry and will help cement our positive market differentiation. You should be prepared to tackle challenges and have strong skills in building positive relationships. Collaborative skills are crucial for Production Managers who interact with a diverse group of contacts internally and externally. We value strong communication skills, a genuine interest in people and technology, and an instinct for driving operational improvements through an inclusive approach.
We welcome your application by January 21, 2024.
For questions about the job contact recruiter Evelyn Hult at evelyn@bossbp.se
or Sofia Wester at sofia@bossbp.se
