Ipco Are Looking For Facility Manager!
2023-12-18
IPCO is the industrial process solutions company that touches the lives of everyone, everywhere - from food to flooring, powder paint to paper, solar cells to semiconductors. We are a 650-strong global team who design, build and service innovative equipment and steel belts for businesses seeking to enable the green transition with sustainable, large-scale production. Join a company that has been leading the way in industrial processing solutions since 1901 and develop a long-term, stimulating career, with plenty of opportunities to make your mark. You'll work in an expert team with colleagues who have a passion for performance and a commitment to innovating for the future. And you'll develop new skills and capabilities as you help to maximize our customers' success.
Join us in an exciting phase of development as we establish a new site in Forsbacka! As a key player in this expansion, your role will involve leading an extensive construction and establishment along with other project members. Additionally, you'll be responsible for maintaining close communication with our Sandviken site.
Are you ready to be a part of our forward-looking development and contribute to the future of production processes? If so, we invite you to apply for the position of Facility Manager! We are looking for an experienced and dedicated professional to take comprehensive charge of our owned and leased properties, where we manufacture world-leading steel bands.
About the Role
As the Facility Manager, you'll play a vital role in leading and ensuring optimal operation, maintenance, and management of our properties. You are responsible for ensuring that the requirements and needs of the operations and property owners are met, both in daily operations and by the long-term strategy. Leading procurement processes for contractors to ensure cost-effective operation and maintenance will be a part of the role.
Safety is our top priority, involving risk assessments and coordination of property-related efforts. You'll drive property issues towards set goals, develop and implement long-term maintenance strategies and investment plans, and handle budget responsibilities with cost control. Optimizing and developing the technical systems of the properties for efficient operation based on lifespan and economics is crucial. Staying abreast of regulations and ensuring compliance with authorities' requirements related to laws and regulations associated with our operations is essential.
Collaboration with various departments within the organization is integral to developing a deep understanding of their specific requirements and needs regarding the property environment. Being proactive and responsive to changes in the business strategy and future development plans is crucial. As part of the job, it's natural to identify areas for improvement and efficiency and implement activities that promote business success.
The role involves overseeing the operation of outdoor environments and infrastructure, including roads, gates, lighting, and other related aspects. You will develop contracts with contractors for property maintenance and outdoor space. You will also supervise and monitor the contractors to ensure they comply with the contract.
About You:
We require a relevant university degree and several years of experience in property development, construction project management, site management, maintenance planning, or similar fields. A good understanding of laws and regulations in the real estate sector is required. Managing properties cost-effectively in the long run requires a thorough knowledge of property economics, law, contracts, and IT.
Having expertise in multiple domains, such as automation, control and regulation technology, electrical systems, HVAC, fire protection, security, ventilation, BAS-P, and BAS-U, can be advantageous. Additionally, knowledge of Contract Law (AB04 & ABT06), previous experience in the industry, and experience in procuring and negotiating for larger construction projects and contract management are also highly desirable. An environmental and sustainability focus in property management, knowledge in EBO and Green View is also valued.
You possess high business acumen and can work independently and make decisions in a dynamic environment. You're solution-oriented, can drive tasks to completion within given timeframes in a quality-assured and efficient manner, and enjoy a coaching leadership style. It is essential to be a humble team player who builds good relationships both internally, among team members, and externally, with clients and partners. The role also requires you to be structured and meticulous, expressing yourself well in both spoken and written Swedish and English.
We provide an opportunity to make an impact in a dynamic work environment. If you have a passion for property management and want to be part of our team, submit your application to us!
We welcome your application by January 28, 2024.
For questions about the job contact recruiter Evelyn Hult at evelyn@bossbp.se
or Sofia Wester at sofia@bossbp.se
