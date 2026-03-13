iOS Developer to leading search engine company
MultiMind Holding AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MultiMind Holding AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Join us as an iOS Developer on a consultancy project with a world-leading search engine company. This role starts immediately and runs until 17th August 2026.
As a Software Engineer, you make larger, mostly independent, technical contributions. You deliver on end-to-end tasks towards a larger goal with minimal assistance from more senior team members. You independently plan, prioritize, and execute your work. You may participate in design, though often with guidance. You identify technical problems with the requirements and fix them.
Responsibilities include:
Contribute to qualification, end-user documentation, production deployment/monitoring, process automation, and customer support. Set up or improve test/monitoring/survey infrastructure or processes.
Consider code health and system maintainability/and scalability over time. Contribute to existing documentation or educational content and adapt content based on product/program updates and user feedback.
Triage product or system issues and debug/track/resolve by analyzing the sources of issues and the impact on hardware, network, or service operations and quality.
Write product or system development code for tasks with minimal assistance. Conduct testing on codes beyond unit testing (e.g. integration, performance, stress, security, load, fuzz), design code to allow for easy testing, and write test case descriptions.
Review code developed by other engineers and provide feedback to ensure best practices (e.g., style guidelines, checking code in, accuracy, testability, and efficiency). Identify and pay off tech debt to improve long-term maintainability, modifiability, etc.
3 key responsibilities:
2 years of experience developing native iOS applications using Swift and SwiftUI.
2 years of experience with software development in one or more programming languages
Proficiency in Code comprehension
Minimum role qualification requires proficiency in:
Data structures and algorithms
Debugging, diagnosis, and resolution
Systems thinking
Test engineering
Programming
Architecture knowledge
Data analysis and synthesis
SWE system design
Code and system health
Code comprehension Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Holding AB
(org.nr 556618-3686), https://www.multimind.se/
111 22 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
MultiMind Bemanning AB Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Neha Redkar neha.redkar@multimind.se +46708152562 Jobbnummer
9797772