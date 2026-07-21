iOS Developer
Doktorse Nordic AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Doktorse Nordic AB i Stockholm
, Huddinge
, Sollentuna
, Täby
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Why Doktor.se
Doktor.se is Sweden's largest digital healthcare provider. We combine physical clinics with a digital platform serving millions of consultations per year — backed by a profitable, international organization with 1,000+ employees and over 1B SEK in revenue. Our 25-person engineering team operates with startup autonomy inside enterprise stability.
We're actively integrating LLMs (OpenAI, Anthropic) into patient and clinician experiences — and the mobile apps are where patients interact with all of it.
The role
You'll join a small, high-ownership mobile team: you, our iOS lead, and two Android engineers working closely together across platforms.
This isn't a maintenance role. We're actively modernizing our iOS architecture, improving test coverage, and making real decisions about how we structure things going forward. You'll be shaping how we build iOS at Doktor.se — not just writing features to spec.
What you'll work on
Help settle on a clean, sustainable architecture — we're evaluating approaches now — and drive the migration.
Build new features end-to-end in collaboration with product managers and designers.
Improve testing practices and ideally bring TDD into the team's workflow.
Bring AI capabilities into the patient experience — we're expanding what we do on the platform into the mobile apps.
Own the release process and deployment pipeline.
Work with our Android team to ensure a coherent experience across platforms.
Shape how we build iOS — not just execute tickets.
What we're looking for
5+ years of professional iOS development.
Solid understanding of architecture patterns — and opinions about what works in practice, not just in theory.
Experience across both modern and legacy UI frameworks. Our codebase uses both, and you should be comfortable navigating that.
Experience writing tests and ideally bringing TDD practices into a team.
Comfortable integrating with backend services.
Experience with modular codebases or breaking monoliths into modules.
Experience improving and refactoring production codebases — not just greenfield projects.
University degree in computer science, engineering, or equivalent experience.
Who you are
You see tech debt as an opportunity, not a chore. You enjoy the work of making things better.
You're senior enough to drive work independently, suggest improvements, and push back when needed — but you're not looking to be the lead. You want to build, not manage.
You care about craft: clean code, good tests, thoughtful architecture. But you're also pragmatic about shipping.
Tech stack
Language - Swift UI SwiftUI, UIKit
Architecture - MVVM, Combine, Clean Architecture (evolving)
Testing - XCTest, UI testing
CI/CD - GitHub Actions, App Store Connect
Backend integration - REST APIs
AI - OpenAI, Anthropic (tooling & platform-wide, expanding to mobile)
What we offer
Technical ownership. You'll shape how iOS is built here, not just pick up tickets.
Direct impact. Small team, millions of patients. Your work is visible immediately.
AI-forward environment. We're running LLMs in production today — you'll bring that into the mobile experience.
Stable employer. Profitable international healthcare organization, not a runway-burning startup.
Collective agreement, 30 days vacation, ITP1 pension, wellness allowance, personal education budget.
Practical details
Start: As soon as possible. We'll accommodate your notice period.
Employment: Permanent, full-time. Six month probation period.
Location: On-site, Monday–Thursday at Sveavägen 63, Stockholm. Fridays are flexible.
Language: English is our working language in tech. Swedish is a plus for collaborating with clinical and business teams, but not a hard requirement.
Work permit: You must already have the right to work in Sweden.
We handle recruitment internally — no agencies, no consultants, no external recruiters. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8094552-2109837". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Doktorse Nordic AB
(org.nr 559058-0089), https://jobs.doktor.se
Sveavägen 63 (visa karta
)
113 50 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Doktor.se Jobbnummer
10008335