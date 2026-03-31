iOS Developer
Spotify AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Spotify AB i Stockholm
We design Spotify's consumer experience-end to end, moment to moment, across every screen, platform, and partner integration. Our mission is to make listening feel effortless, personal, and joyful for billions of users around the world. That means turning complexity into clarity across hundreds of touchpoints-from our mobile and desktop apps to the smart speakers, TVs, cars, and integrations where Spotify shows up every day. If it touches a consumer, we shape it. We bring deep insight into human behavior, design, and technology to craft experiences that feel intuitive, expressive, and unmistakably Spotify.
As an iOS Developer, you'll work on AI-driven integrations that expand Spotify's reach, helping us connect with users in new and meaningful ways.
What You'll Do
Build and deliver iOS integrations that bring Spotify into AI-powered experiences and surfaces
Develop user-facing features and foundational capabilities within partner SDKs
Collaborate with backend, design, QA, and partner-facing teams to deliver end-to-end experiences
Prototype and validate new AI-driven user journeys, contributing technical insights and feasibility assessments
Improve performance and reliability to ensure smooth, high-quality user experiences
Contribute to the technical direction and long-term strategy of partner integrations
Who You Are
You know how to write readable, maintainable code in Swift and Objective-C
You are experienced with iOS frameworks such as SwiftUI and UIKit
You have a strong understanding of iOS architecture, design patterns, and API design
You are familiar with testing frameworks, debugging tools, and quality-focused development practices
You are interested in applying AI-assisted engineering workflows to improve how software is built and shipped
You enjoy collaborating with others and contribute to a supportive, inclusive team environment
You care about continuous improvement - both in how you work and how your team delivers
Where You Will Be
This role is based in Stockholm
We offer you the flexibility to work where you work best! There will be some in person meetings, but still allows for flexibility to work from home.
Spotify is an equal opportunity employer. You are welcome at Spotify for who you are, no matter where you come from, what you look like, or what's playing in your headphones. Our platform is for everyone, and so is our workplace. The more voices we have represented and amplified in our business, the more we will all thrive, contribute, and be forward-thinking! So bring us your personal experience, your perspectives, and your background. It's in our differences that we will find the power to keep revolutionizing the way the world listens.
At Spotify, we are passionate about inclusivity and making sure our entire recruitment process is accessible to everyone. We have ways to request reasonable accommodations during the interview process and help assist in what you need. If you need accommodations at any stage of the application or interview process, please let us know - we're here to support you in any way we can.
Spotify transformed music listening forever when we launched in 2008. Our mission is to unlock the potential of human creativity by giving a million creative artists the opportunity to live off their art and billions of fans the chance to enjoy and be passionate about these creators. Everything we do is driven by our love for music and podcasting. Today, we are the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Spotify AB
(org.nr 556703-7485)
Regeringsgatan 19 (visa karta
)
111 53 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Urban Escape Jobbnummer
9831330